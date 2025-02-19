Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Anthony Santander Profile, Preview, Predictions

Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Anthony Santander
Anthony Santander hit his home run stride over the past three seasons, leading to the Toronto Blue Jays signing him to a five-year $92.5 million contract in late January.

Anthony Santander, TOR (ADP – 111.6)

Over the past three seasons, Santander played in 460 games, leading to a high floor in runs (250), home runs (105), and RBIs (286), highlighted by careers in all three categories (91/44/102) in 2024. He comes off a career-best approach (strikeout rate – 19.5 and walk rate – 8.7), showcasing that Santander is more than a one-trick power hitter.

Last year, he developed into a high-volume fly-ball hitter (54.8%) at the expense of his line drive rate (14.4). As a result, his contact batting average (.300) was much lower than in 2023 (.340) due to more easy outs via infield flies (16.7%) and fly balls to the outfield. Santander has a rising average hit rate (2.150) that now ranks with the best home run hitters in baseball. He lost some momentum in his exit velocity (89.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (41.4).

After a quiet first two months (.211/27/9/29 over 190 at-bats) in 2024, Santander posted a career run in home runs (13) in June. His power swing stayed locked in July and August (.249/33/17/33 over 205 at-bats). His regression in September (.222 with 12 runs, five home runs, and 14 RBIs over 90 at-bats) almost matched his output earlier in the season.

Fantasy Outlook: Santander had a 10th to 11th-round ADP in the high-stakes market last draft season. He ranked 24th in FPGscore (3.80) for hitters, compared to 49th (1.56) in 2023. With no home park tied to his name, his price point (62nd batter drafted) is below his success over the past two seasons. Santander has settled into a 30+ home run hitter with a full-time job, with an approach to rebound in batting average if he squares up on balls. Power tends to rise in March, so his discount window will close over the next two months.

