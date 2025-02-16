2025 Fantasy Baseball: Brenton Doyle Profile, Preview, Predictions
Brenton Doyle took advantage of playing in Colorado in batting average (.313 - .211 on the road), but the rest of his hitting profile hasd similar outcomes in his home/road splits. He struggled more with runners on base on the road, with an uptick in strikeouts.
OF – Brenton Doyle, COL (ADP – 78.9)
From 2021 to 2023, Doyle gained 946 at-bats of experience between High A, AA, and AAA (.268/164/47/132/45). Unfortunately, better pitching exposed his approach (strikeout rate – 31.4). The Rockies called him up to the majors in 2023 after only 49 at-bats at AAA (.306 with 12 runs, five home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal).
With Colorado, Doyle had further regression in his strikeout rate (35.0) and a weaker contact batting average (.327 – .428 in the minors). From June 3rd to September 4th, he hit .159 with 23 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and nine steals over 227 at-bats. His season ended with more success over his final 79 at-bats (.279/9/2/16/5).
Doyle had a progression last year with the Rockies. He surprised in batting average (.260) while lowering his strikeout rate (25.4) and upping his walk rate (7.6). His FPGscore (3.35) ranked 27th for hitters, thanks to beating the league average in all five categories.
Over the first three months in 2024, Doyle hit .254 with 45 runs, seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. His power surge came in July (.333/15/11/27/2 over 90 at-bats). Leg, finger, and knee issues led to a poor finish in September (.167 over 66 at-bats with four runs, one home run, six RBIs, and five stolen bases). He was a much better hitter at home (.313/44/12/43/16 over 262 at-bats).
His swing path was balanced, with some improvement in his HR/FB rate (14.9 – 21.3 in 2022 in the minors). Doyle ranked 103rd in exit velocity (89.1 mph) and 95th in hard-hit rate (41.4).
Fantasy Outlook: The Rockies plan on batting Doyle in the leadoff position this year, creating a better opportunity to score runs and increase his at-bats. He handled himself well with runners on base (RBI rate – 16) last season. His average hit rate (1.716) suggests 30+ home runs aren’t far off, especially when adding his favorable offensive home ballpark.
He ranked 15th in sprint speed (29.3) in 2024, giving him another category with potential upside. Doyle is trending toward a 90/25/80/40 season, with his batting average being at the mercy of the direction of his strikeout rate.
