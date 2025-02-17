Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Christian Yelich Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder Christian Yelich / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The bounce was back in Christian Yelich's bat early last season, but he missed half of the year with a back issue (herniated disk) that required surgery. The Brewers expect him to be ready for opening day despite limited early in spring training.

OF – Christian Yelich, MLW (ADP – 117.6)

2025 Christian Yelich Pitching Stats Profile
2025 Christian Yelich Pitching Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

In 2023, Yelich had rebound in his game, leading to three-year highs in runs (106), home runs (19), RBIs (76), and stolen bases (28). His bat had the most success from May through July, leading to a .314 batting average with 54 runs, 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 17 steals over 290 at-bats. A back injury cost him some playing time in September, paired with a down final 157 at-bats (30 runs, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and six stolen bases). His contact batting average (.373) improved for four consecutive seasons while delivering a winning RBI rate (19).

Over his first 11 games last season, Yelich went 13-for-39 with seven runs, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and two stolen bases, giving fantasy supporters hope of an impact year in the realm of 2018 and 2019. Unfortunately, by mid-May, he was on the injured list for 25 days with a lower back strain. Yelich lost his power stroke over his next 62 games (.312/37/6/31/19 over 231 at-bats) while remaining productive in the other counting categories. His back issue reemerged in late July, ending his season. In mid-August, he had surgery to address a herniated disk.

His strikeout rate (18.4) was a career-best. He continues to have strength in his walk rate (12.7). His bat rebounded against left-handed pitching (.322 with four home runs and 15 RBIs over 87 at-bats).

Yelich still hits a tremendous number of ground balls (54.5% – 55.8 in his career), but he finished strength in his HR/FB rate (19.6 – 20.2 in 2023 ~ over 32.0% from 2019 to 2020). His high exit velocity (91.1) and hard-hit rate (46.5) were below his best seasons. Yelich still has a worm-killing launch angle (5.2 – 4.4 in his career).

Fantasy Outlook: His foundation skill set checks enough positive boxes, highlighted by his high contact batting average (.401) and his uptick in stolen bases (21). I’ll give his power a pass last season due to his lingering back issue. The Brewers will hit him in a favorable part of the batting order, and he was a top-25 hitter in 2023 while on a higher path last year. Yelich has an outside chance at a 20/30 season with help in batting average and runs.

