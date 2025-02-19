2025 Fantasy Baseball: Connor Wong Profile, Preview, Predictions
Connor Wong delivered a value season at the catcher position after a growth season in his approach and more playing time than expected. His bat has more underlying power, and his experience with Boston points to more power in 2025.
C– Connor Wong, BOS (ADP – 242)
Wong played well over five seasons in the minors (.276 with 208 runs, 71 home runs, 230 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases over 1,426 at-bats). Boston gave him experience at AAA in 2021 and 2022, where he hit .276 with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 14 steals over 522 at-bats.
His strikeout rate (28.5) in the minors invited batting average risk in the majors. With Boston in 2022, he whiffed 23 times over 70 plate appearances (32.9%), hitting .213 with 11 runs, one home run, and eight RBIs.
The Red Sox gave Wong 371 at-bats in his rookie season. He struck out 33.3% of the time with a below-par walk rate (5.5). His had no value vs. left-handed pitching (.156 over 96 at-bats with 19 runs, no home runs, six RBIs, and 40 strikeouts).
Last season, Wong had a better opportunity than expected, thanks to an improvement against lefties (.311/17/5/18/3 over 135 at-bats). He also lowered the damage in strikeouts (23.4%) significantly. His uptick in batting average came before the All-Star break (.309 with 30 runs, eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and four stolen bases over 244 at-bats). Pitchers caught up to him over his final 203 at-bats (.246/24/5/20/4) with a higher strikeout rate (27.2).
Wong had regression in his exit velocity (86.5 mph), barrel rate (6.3), and hard-hit rate (34.2).
Fantasy Outlook: Wong was the ninth-best fantasy catcher last year, ranking 12th in at-bats. In the offseason, he’s been working on getting stronger, and his previous resume hinted at more power. Torn, I could see improvement in his production but regression in batting average. His speed at the catcher position is a bonus. In the end, my interest lies in his price point in drafts.
