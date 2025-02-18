2025 Fantasy Baseball: Gerrit Cole Profile, Preview, Predictions
As the fantasy baseball season gets closer to live games in spring training, all eyes will be on Gerrit Cole's right arm after missing two months in 2025. He projects to be a value ace based on his ADP in early drafts in the high-stakes market.
SP – Gerrit Cole. NYY (ADP – 66.2)
Over his first four seasons with the Yankees, Cole went 51-23 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.011 WHIP, and 816 strikeouts over 644.0, giving New York ace stats. He led the American League in wins (16) in 2021 and in ERA in 2019 (2.50) and 2023 (2.63). Before last season, Cole finished with 200 strikeouts or more for five consecutive years (276, 326, 243, 257, and 222), excluding the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020.
A right elbow issue developed last March, leading to a free fall in drafts and 75 games on the injured list. Cole battled his way over his first seven starts (5.54 ERA, 1.457 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts) due to allowing nine home runs over 35.0 innings. He went 5-3 in August and September with a 2.25 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 60.0 innings. Only two balls left the park over this span. New York handed him the ball in five games in the postseason (1-0 with a 2.17 ERA, 1.276 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts over 29.0 innings).
His average fastball (96.0) was down about one mph from 2023 and almost two mph from his peak in 2021 and 2022. Cole incorporated his cutter (13.4%) more last season, leading to fewer four-seamers (45.4%) and sliders (16.2%). His fastball (.194 BAA) remains his best pitch, followed by his curveball (.216 BAA). The combination of his slider/cutter (.274 BAA) had less value.
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his much lower price point in 2025, the fantasy market has been cautious with their investment in Cole until his arm shows life in spring training. He opted out of his contract in early November, and the Yankees responded by locking him up for two more seasons. New York had no problem giving him $144 million over the next four years, but drafters won’t buy him as a foundation ace in the early draft season.
I expect his draft value to rise, similar to Jacob deGrom in March when the fantasy market has to place bigger bets on their ace donkey of the year. I sense a rat, but Cole showed enough over two-thirds of last season to believe he will be an edge again if he makes 30+ starts.
Recommended Starting Pitching Profiles
Top 5 Starting Pitchers|Starting Pitchers 6-10|Starting Pitchers 11-15 |Starting Pitchers 16-20|Starting Pitchers 21-25|Starting Pitchers 26-30|Starting Pitchers 31-35|Starting Pitchers 36-40|Starting Pitchers 41-45|Starting Pitchers 46-50|Starting Pitchers 51-55|Starting Pitchers 56-60|Starting Pitchers 61-65|Starting Pitchers 66-70|Starting Pitchers 71-75