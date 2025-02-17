2025 Fantasy Baseball: Giancarlo Stanton Profile, Preview, Predictions
Giancarlo Stanton needs 71 home runs to reach 500 for his career. Injuries continue to sideline him for too many games, and he already has elbow issues heading into spring training.
DH – Giancarlo Stanton, NYY (ADP – 315)
Over the last three seasons, Stanton missed almost a full year of games (161). He battled a hamstring issue midseason, leading to only three games in July. The Yankees gave him 191 at-bats in April and May (.225/23/13/29). He only had 76 and 72 at-bats over the final two months (.209 with 13 runs, nine home runs, and 27 RBIs). His best play came in the postseason (15-for-55 with nine runs, seven home runs, and 16 RBIs).
His strikeout rate (31.2) continues to rise with a fading walk rate (8.3). Stanton has hit more fly-balls (44.5% and 43.8%) over the past two seasons while maintaining a high HR/FB rate (22.3). He ranked sixth in hard-hit rate (55.3), third in barrel rate (20.7), and fourth in exit velocity (94.6).
Fantasy Outlook: Stanton has two years left on his contract with New York, with a team option in 2028. His bat still has plenty of punch, but home runs don’t leave the yards when on the sidelines. In 2024, the Yankees gave him 407 of his 417 at-bats in the fourth and fifth slots in the batting order. The offseason signings by New York point to a slide down in the lineup. Stanton offers low-average power, and he tends to be a challenging player to manage.
