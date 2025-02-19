2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ian Happ Profile, Preview, Predictions
Consistency has entered Ian Happ's profile over the past two seasons. His one weakness is his batting average, but he takes walks while setting a high floor in runs, home runs, and RBIs.
OF – Ian Happ, CHC (ADP – 132.1)
Happ comes off a string of three seasons with 1,989 combined plate appearances (663 per year). His growth in playing time led to him ranking 61st (0.82) and 39th (1.97) in FPGscore over the past two years. He set career highs in runs (89) and RBIs (86) in 2024 while becoming a better hitter with runners on base (RBI rate – 17).
He has a slow start in April (.216/16/1/12 over 12 at-bats), followed by four productive months (.248/61/22/64/11 over 367 at-bats) in counting stats. Happ hit .250 in September with 12 runs, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases.
His exit velocity (90.8) and hard-hit rate (44.9) was a four-year high. He finished with a career-high fly-ball rate (41.8), with an uptick in his HR/FB rate (14.9) and launch angle (15.1). Happ has a top-of-an-order walk rate (12.2) with regression in his strikeout rate (25.6 – 22.1 in 2023).
Chicago gave him 47.1% of his at-bats in the leadoff spot in 2024 and 27.8% in the five-hole.
Fantasy Outlook: His rising average hit rate (1.819) gives Happ a chance to push his home run output over 30 in 2025. The change in stolen base rules led to more stolen bases (27-for-32) over the past two seasons, adding to his fantasy value. Adding Kyle Tucker will either help his runs or RBIs, depending on where he hits in the batting order. At best, I see a neutral batting average if Happ regains some of his lost approach. When drafting him, a fantasy manager hopes he repeats his overall success over the past two seasons. Think steady and safe rather than high upside with bust potential.
