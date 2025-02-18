2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ivan Herrera Profile, Preview, Predictions
For a fantasy drafter looking for a cheat C2, Ivan Herrera should have a circle around his name. He has breakout upside if the Cardinals give him five starts a week. The cloudiness of his playing time creates a better price point, a mistake by fellow drafters.
C – Ivan Herrera (ADP – 235.5)
Over seven seasons in the minors, Herrera hit .280 with 267 runs, 49 home runs, 272 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases over 1,577 at-bats. He has 622 at-bats of experience at AAA (.281/125/21/110/19). His walk rate (17.2) was elite while having a favorable strikeout rate (19.3).
The Cardinals gave him 37 at-bats of experience in 2023, leading to a .297 batting average with six runs and four RBIs. He struck out 25.0% of the time with strength in his walk rate (11.4).
An injury to Willson Contreras last season led to Herrera getting a bump in playing time. Unfortunately, from April to June, his bat failed to make a fantasy impact over 172 at-bats (.279 with 24 runs, three home runs, 19 RBIs, and four stolen bases). After a trip back to AAA, Herrera played much better over his final 18 games with St. Louis (.368/13/2/8/1 over 57 at-bats). He finished with a league-average strikeout rate (20.5) while grading favorably in his walk rate (9.7).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on minor league success at AAA and a half season of at-bats with the Cardinals, Herrera offers sneaky upside to a fantasy team, thanks to his value in five categories for the catcher position. St. Louis has a viable second catcher (Pedro Pages) who offers power but a lower ceiling.
With 400+ at-bats, I expect a positive batting average for Herrera with a 55/10/50/10 profile as his floor. He should outperform his ADP, and I envision him delivering a J.T. Realmuto 2016 season with a better approach. In 15-team formats, Herrera will be an advantage at C2.
