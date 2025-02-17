Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Logan Webb Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

San Francisco Giants Starting Pitcher Logan Webb
San Francisco Giants Starting Pitcher Logan Webb / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Logan Webb pitched over 200 innings in back-to-back seasons, with his last missed start coming in 2021. He needs volume of innings to overcome a below-par strikeout rate.

SP – Logan Webb, SF (ADP – 97.5)

2025 Logan Webb Pitching Stats Profile
2025 Logan Webb Pitching Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Since his breakout season in 2021, Webb went 39-32 with a 3.22 ERA, 1.153 WHIP, and 529 strikeouts over 613.0 innings. He’s led the National League in innings pitched over the past two years (216.0 and 204.2) while facing 1,691 batters. Webb can’t match the best arms in baseball with his strikeout rate (7.6 in 2023 and 8.1 in his career), forcing him to catch up by pitching more innings. He hasn’t missed a start in three seasons.

Webb posted an ERA under 3.00 in April (2.98), May (2.40), and August (2.16) while hurting fantasy teams over 59.0 innings in July and September (4.88 ERA, 1.458 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts). His best value came at home (7-5 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.033 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts over 101.2 innings).

He continues to be a high-volume groundball pitcher (56.8%), helping him post a career-low HR/FB rate (7.9). His hard-hit rate allowed has been much higher over the past two seasons (45.5% and 46.0%).

His average fastball (92.8) rose slightly. Webb lost the feel of his changeup (.274 BAA – 30.8% usage). He gained an edge against right-handed batters with his sinker (.225 BAA – .301 vs. lefties). His slider had a favorable split against left-handed batters (.194 BAA – .252 vs. righties).

Fantasy Outlook: Webb will get ahead in the count and induce groundballs, but his arm is fading, and he can’t pitch his way out of trouble with strikeouts. Last year, he ranked 29th in FPGscore (0.87) for starting pitchers. Webb’s not my kind of dance, so I’ll set this season out.

Shawn Childs
