2025 Fantasy Baseball: Marcell Ozuna Profile, Preview, Predictions
Marcell Ozuna's bat has been power overdrive over the past two seasons while settling into the DH position for the Braves. A healthy top of the batting order will increae his RBIs chances, but will Ronald Acuna steals some of his at-bats at DH?
DH – Marcell Ozuna, ATL (ADP – 73.5)
Over the past two seasons, Ozuna has been a great value in fantasy drafts. He set career highs in plate appearances (688), runs (96), and games (162) in 2024 while driving in 100 runs for the second consecutive season. His highlight stat was his contact batting average (.420 – .366 in 2023 and .359 in his career).
Ozuna hit 34 of his 39 home runs off right-handed pitchers. He handled lefties well (.319/23/5/24 over 141 at-bats), but power was more frequent against them in 2023 (12 home runs). After 107 games last season, his bat was on record pace (.301/67/31/84 over 399 at-bats). Ozuna only had 29 runs, eight home runs, and 20 RBIs over his final 207 at-bats.
His exit velocity (92.2 mph – 20th) and hard-hit rate (53.5 – 11th) ranked well. He had 134 barrels over the past two seasons. Despite success in home runs, Ozuna posted a five-year low in his fly-ball rate (38.4). His strikeout rate (24.7) was his highest since 2014.
Fantasy Outlook: Ozuna’s success over the past two seasons has been impressive, helped by a better thought process and taking better care of himself off the field. He’s a fun bat to watch when in a groove. The downside to 2025 is that the Braves may use that DH position more for other players coming off injuries. Ozuna only played two games in the outfield over the past two years. I’ll view him as a .270/80/30/90 player in 2025 with no help in speed. Is he a Nelson Cruz-type player in his 30s?
