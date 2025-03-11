Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ranger Suarez Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher Ranger Suarez
Philadelphia Phillies Starting Pitcher Ranger Suarez / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images
Ranger Suarez was a difference-maker for one-third of 2025 for the fantasy drafters who timed him properly. He falls into the risk/reward category due to his dismal finish to last season.

SP – Ranger Suarez, PHI (ADP – 263.2)

2025 Ranger Saurez Pitching Stats Profile
2025 Ranger Saurez Pitching Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Saurez gave fantasy teams an impactful boost after a sensational first 10 starts (9-1 with a 1.36 ERA, 0.789 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 66.0 innings). Unfortunately, he gave back much of his gains over his final 17 starts (only three wins with a 5.10 ERA and 1.524 WHIP) while missing a month after the All-Star break with a back issue.

His command was elite against left-handed batters (three walks over 112 at-bats with 28 strikeouts), but they hit .259 against him. Suarez was a complete liability over his final 10 games (32 runs, 79 baserunners, and seven home runs over 47.2 innings with 46 strikeouts).

He has less velocity on his fastball (92.1 mph). Saurez features a sinker (.250 BAA) as his top usage pitch, followed by a winning changeup (.223) and curveball (.191 BAA). His cutter (.274 BAA) was a liability in 2024.

Fantasy Outlook: Based on his walk (2.4) and strikeout (8.7) rates, Suarez was a much better pitcher than the previous two years. In addition, he has done an excellent job of minimizing the damage in home runs. I’m sure his back issue was a significant part of his demise last season, but there are just enough cracks in his profile to avoid him over the long haul.

Ride him if Suarez is pitching well, but kick him to the curb when the crooked stats come at a faster clip. His fastball (91.0 mph) is down after two spring training starts (69 total pitches thrown).

Shawn Childs
