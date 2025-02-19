2025 Fantasy Baseball: Steven Kwan Profile, Preview, Predictions
Steven Kwan was on a career pace last year in runs and RBIs while showing surprising power for the first time with Cleveland. His average hit rate is trending higher, but 15 home runs would be much to ask for in 2025.
OF – Steven Kwan, CLE (ADP – 139.3)
Kwan was on pace for his best season in fantasy value in 2024, thanks to finding a power stroke (14 home runs), but two stints on the injured list (hamstring and back) led to 23 missed games. He hit an impressive .354 over his first 285 at-bats with 56 runs, nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Unfortunately, his swing had a correction over his final 196 at-bats (.200/27/5/17/6). Kwan was on pace for 99 runs, 17 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.
He came to the plate with only 231 runners on base, creating weakness in his RBI chance. His strikeout rate (9.4) is one of the best in baseball while continuing to have above average results taking walks (9.8%). Kwan ranked 190th out of 207 batters with 400 or more plate appearances in exit velocity (86.3 mph) and 203rd in hard-hit rate (23.7). His rise in power was tied to a career-best fly-ball rate (39.4), HR/FB rate (8.4), and launch angle (14.9).
His average hit rate (1.457) improved for the second season, but it doesn’t support a push higher than 15 home runs. Kwan ranked 78th in FPGscore (-0.21) for hitters, compared to 87th in 2023 (-0.92) with 158 fewer at-bats.
Fantasy Outlook: Investing in Kwan gives a drafter two areas of strength (batting average and runs). He grades below average in RBIs with some positive help in stolen bases. Based on his stats last year, and quick math adding some more at-bats, fantasy drafters may extrapolate that he is on a path to becoming a .290/100/15/60/20 player. If that is his ceiling, his price point is fair for his results.
On the flip side, a regression to 2022 (6) and 2023 (5) in home runs suggests a much weaker piece to a winning franchise. He is not my style of player, but the sum of his parts and potential may pay off, especially if Kwan posts a .320+ batting average with over 600 at-bats.
