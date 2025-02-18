2025 Fantasy Baseball: Tanner Bibee Profile, Preview, Predictions
Tanner Bibee is another second-tier pitcher with a higher ceiling. He checked the strikeout box last year, giving him 56 games of experience with Cleveland.
SP – Tanner Bibee, CLE (ADP – 88.3)
The Indians stole Bibee in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over 28 starts in the minors in 2022 and 2023, between High A, AA, and AAA, he went 10-2 with a 2.13 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 148.0 innings. His strikeout rate (11.3) and walk rate (2.1) fell in an elite area.
After three starts at AAA (1.76 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 15.1 innings), Cleveland called him up to the majors in 2023. Bibee allowed two runs or fewer in 19 of his 25 starts while having two disaster showings (10 runs, 21 baserunners, and two home runs over 7.2 innings). Over his final 14 starts, he went 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, .218 BAA, and 83 strikeouts over 82.2 innings.
In his sophomore campaign with the Guardians, Bibee showed improved command thanks to a lower walk rate (2.3) and higher strikeout rate (9.7). He allowed two runs or fewer in 20 of his 31 starts while struggling in three games (16 runs, 27 baserunners, and six home runs over 14.1 innings). Cleveland pushed him over 100 pitches in only three games (102, 109, and 102).
Despite his success, Bibee regressed left-handed batters (.263 with 14 home runs over 361 at-bats). His best stats came on the road (7-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 84.2 innings).
His average fastball (94.7) slowed down slightly while losing value against left-handed batters (.335 BAA). Bibee threw a plus slider (.163 BAA – 34.8% usage) as his second-best pitch, followed by a winning changeup (.224 BAA). His low-volume curveball (.292 BAA) was a liability.
Fantasy Outlook: Bibee is on a trajectory similar to Bryce Miller. He throws strikes with the stuff to put away batters with swings and misses. His fastball location in the strike zone must improve against lefties to reach ace status. Last year, Bibee ranked 21st in FPGscore (2.13) for starting pitchers. Next step: 15+ wins with a sub-3.00 ERA and 200+ strikeouts.
Recommended Starting Pitcher Profiles
