Fantasy Baseball Hitters: Top 7 Sleepers in 2025
Who doesn't love a good sleeper pick? Hitting on a few late picks can make all the difference in a competitive fantasy baseball league.
Here are seven hitters to consider late in your drafts.
Jen Piacenti's Sleeper Hitters for Fantasy Baseball in 2025
Bo Bichette (SS/MI) TOR ADP 126
Can you really call Bo Bichette a sleeper? Maybe it’s a bit of a stretch, but he’s fallen way too far in drafts, and I think he needs to be mentioned. Don’t worry- my next picks are a lot deeper.
Bichette disappointed Fantasy managers last year, batting just .225 across 81 games. Previous to that, Bichette had never hit below .290 in a major league season. The dip in batting average can be easily explained by a host of injuries last season, including a finger injury.
Bichette has been a full-go in Spring Training, primarily hitting leadoff for the Jays. Across ten games this Spring, Bichette is hitting .345 with two home runs.
Bichette may also be falling in drafts because he doesn’t have much to offer in the speed category. Fantasy managers married to the idea of speed production coming from the middle infield position are passing on Bichette, which could be a mistake. Get your steals somewhere else, and bet on Bichette to bounce back at this value.
Josh Lowe (OF), TBR ADP 194
I’m getting a lot of Josh Lowe this season. His power/speed combo at this stage of the draft is an incredible value.
Lowe played just 106 games last season due to oblique and hamstring injuries, but once he was able to stay on the field, the results were encouraging. Lowe was caught only once in 26 stolen base attempts in 2024, and his sprint speed was in the 79th percentile. When he was healthy, he hit .262 and swiped 17 bases after the All-Star Break.
Lowe also has the underlying metrics that suggest he could contribute to your home run and RBI numbers, which gets me excited about Lowe at this point in the draft. He’s expected to hit cleanup for the Rays this season.
Despite injuries, Lowe had a 77th percentile hard-hit rate, an average exit velocity in the 76th percentile, and a strong 10.3% barrel rate, which is in the 70th percentile of MLB.
If Lowe can stay healthy, he could repeat his 20 HR 2023 season- and even exceed it -given the more favorable park factors expected with the Rays playing their home games at George Steinbrenner Field.
Lowe, a lefty, will play his home games in a stadium with the same dimensions as Yankee Stadium, including that short porch in right.
He’ll also play his home games outdoors this season rather than in a dome, and the humidity could help more balls leave the yard.
Sign me up.
Heliot Ramos (OF), SFG ADP 210
Ramos had an impressive rookie season, hitting 22 home runs with a .269 batting average and 74 RBI across 121 games for the Giants. He also completed six of his seven steal attempts.
The underlying metrics support this positive production. According to Statcast, his xSLG, barrel rate, and bat speed were all in the top 10% of MLB, and his average exit velocity and hard-hit rate were in the top 15%.
He’ll be the primary center fielder for the Giants this year, who need a power bat in their lineup.
Michael Toglia (1B), COL ADP 211
If you need late power, Toglia is enticing.
This pick will almost certainly come at the expense of batting average, and Toglia had a 32.2% K-rate in 2024 and hit just .218- a particularly “impressive” feat for someone whose home park is Coors Field, but the power upside could be worth a swing (see what I did there?).
Toglia clubbed 25 homers across 116 games last season, a 35-home run pace for a 162-game season.
The underlying metrics support the power. Toglia lit up the Statcast Leaderboard, with a barrel rate in the top 2% of the league and an xSLG, AVG Exit Velocity, and Hard-Hit rate in the top 9%.
As for his .218 batting average- Statcast says his xBA was .244, indicating we could see some positive regression in that category for 2025.
The switch-hitter is expected to bat fifth in a hitter-friendly for the Rockies. He’s an excellent defender and should have the full time job at first base this year.
Victor Robles (OF), SEA ADP 226
Robles nabbed a career-high 34 stolen bases in 2024- and he did that in just 92 games, averaging an incredible .37 stolen bases per game and with an impressive 94.4% success rate. Thirty of those stolen bases came in 77 games after signing midseason with the Mariners, and he also maintained a .328 batting average. Robles may not have immense power, but he is expected to bat leadoff for the M’s, and he could meaningfully contribute to SB, AVG, and R, making him an excellent value at pick 226.
A change of scenery may be all a player needs. Robles signed a $9.75 million extension in August after going from getting DFA’d by the Nationals to batting leadoff regularly over the final two months for the Mariners.
Tyler Fitzgerald, (2B/SS), SFG ADP 236
Other than an impressive 90th percentile launch angle sweet spot in 2024, Statcast metrics don’t support what Tyler Fitzgerald did last season.
Fitzgerald hammered the fastball last year, batting .324 vs. the four-seamer. However, he hit just .179 vs. offspeed pitches, and he will need to figure that out before the opposing pitchers do. He also had a terrible strikeout rate of 31.7%.
Still, it’s hard not to see that Fitz hit .280 across 96 major league games last season—including a hot streak in July, during which he hit eight homers in just 15 games played.
He is expected to play second base for the Giants, making him an enticing late flier at a thin position. He should also maintain eligibility at SS and possibly OF on some platforms.
Lars Nootbaar (OF), STL ADP 283
Nootbaar has had trouble staying healthy, logging five stints on the IR since 2023 and playing no more than 117 games in any of his four major league seasons.
However, when he was on the field, he showed promising signs. He has an elite walk rate (last season, it was in the top 2% of MLB), and his hard-hit rate is also impressive (top 9% in 2024). He doesn’t chase pitches, and his career-best 91.8 MPH average exit velocity in 2024 hints there’s a lot more to get excited about if he can put it all together and stay on the field.
Nootbaar will open the season as the everyday center fielder for the Cardinals. He is expected to bat second in the lineup, potentially setting him up for some decent counting stats, including double-digit home runs.
