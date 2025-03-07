2025 Fantasy Baseball: Michael Toglia Profile, Preview, Predictions
Michael Toglia offers winning power, but his swing-and-miss approach leads to many empty at-bats. Despite having a 25/10 season on his short major league resume, I expect him to be overdrafted in 2025.
1B – Michael Toglia, COL (ADP – 177.9)
Over five seasons in the minors, Toglia hit .247 with 242 runs, 86 home runs, 284 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases over 1,426 at-bats. The Rockies gave him 76 games of action in the majors in 2022 and 2023, leading to dull results (.187/28/6/21/2 over 252 at-bats) due to a massive strikeout rate (34.6).
Last season, between AAA and the majors, he finished with 82 combined runs, 34 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases over 518 at-bats. His batting average was much higher at AAA (.277) than at Colorado (.218). His strikeout rate (32.1) improved slightly with the Rockies while being a liability in his minor league career (27.1%). On the positive side, Toglia showed a willingness to take a walk (11.8%). He had more risk vs. right-handed pitching (.210/44/16/36/9 over 272 at-bats with 106 strikeouts). Surprisingly, 17 of his 25 home runs came on the road.
Toglia hit .235 over 170 at-bats in June and July in the majors with 27 runs, 14 home runs, 31 RBIs, and four stolen bases. Over the final two months, his bat had much weaker production (28 runs, seven home runs, 16 RBIs, and six stolen bases over 182 at-bats).
His swing path was fly-ball favoring (42.5%) last season, highlighted by a spike in his HR/FB rate (23.1), along with an improved exit velocity (92.1 mph – 22nd) and hard-hit rate (50.2 – 17th). Toglia did struggle with runners on base (RBI rate of 11%).
Fantasy Outlook: He finished last year ranked 123rd in FPGscore (-2.22) while playing in 71.6% of Colorado’s games. Toglia’s natural progression with 550 at-bats will be about 85 runs, 34 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases with no improvement in strikeout rate. A high whiff batter does have job loss risk, so Toglia may have speed bumps in 2025 if he struggles to make contact early in the year.
For a fantasy team willing to fade batting average, he does have the potential to offer sneaky value in four categories. Playing in Colorado may reduce some of his batting risk. I expect him to be a target of the Diamond King in the NFBC auctions in Las Vegas.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15