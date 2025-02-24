2025 Fantasy Baseball: Victor Robles Profile, Preview, Predictions
Chasing Victor Robles around in the fantasy market has been a losing investment for multiple seasons. He had an outlier batting average (.328) in 2024, with an uptick in stolen bases (30). I don't see the fantasy light, so I won't be drafting him this season.
OF – Victor Robles, SEA (ADP – 186.4)
From 2020 to 2023 with the Nationals, Robles hit .225 with 114 runs, 11 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 35 stolen bases over 956 at-bats. A back issue led to him playing only 36 games in 2023. He suffered a hamstring injury in early April last year, which led to 35 days on the injured list. His bat (3-for-23 with one run, two RBIs, and one steal) was a liability over 10 games when he returned to game action. As a result, Washington waived him in late May.
After signing with the Mariners, Robles slowly played his way to starting at-bats. Seattle gave him 64 starts over 77 games. He hit a surprising .328 with 41 runs, four home runs, 26 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases, creating intrigue for the 2025 draft season.
His contact batting average (.405) was way out of line for his career path (.321) with the Nationals. Robles had no change in his exit velocity (86.7 mph), with continued weakness in his hard-hit rate (28.6). He had a weakness in his HR/FB rate (6.0) while hitting more line drives (24.2% - 18.4% in 2023). His strikeout rate was better with Seatle (16.8%) than with the Nationals (27.3). He walked 6.1% of the time, aligning with his career path.
Fantasy Outlook: His early Steamer projections (.249/71/10/47/36 over 517 at-bats) seem aggressive based on his career path, and securing a full-time starting job seems opportunistic. Robles doesn’t have the approach to bat at the top of the batting order for an extended period of time. I see a one-category trap with more risk than reward. His only season with starting at-bats (546) came in 2019 (.255/86/17/65/28).
