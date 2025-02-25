2025 Fantasy Baseball: Heliot Ramos Profile, Preview, Predictions
Heliot Ramos was a good waiver wire pickup in deep formats in his rookie season. His approach needs work, but his average hit rate and contact batting point to follow through in 2025.
OF – Heliot Ramos, SF (ADP – 213.0)
Ramos started his minor league career at age 17 in 2017 for the Giants. He reached AA two years later, but his bat stalled at AAA over parts of four seasons (.262/158/35/141/25 over 982 at-bats). Over 92 games in 2023 and 2024, Ramos showed more potential at AAA, leading to a .298 batting average over 342 at-bats with 67 runs, 20 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 11 steals. He struck out 25.9% of the time over this span with a favorable walk rate (10.8).
After a productive start in 2024 at AAA (.296/23/8/21/2 over 115 at-bats), the Giants called him up on May 8th. Heliot proved to be a helpful player off the waiver wire over his first 363 at-bats (.284 with 41 runs, 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, and four steals). His season ended with fade over his final 29 games (.223/13/2/8/2 over 112 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (26.1) and walk rate (7.1) were below the major league averages. Ramos graded well in exit velocity (91.5) and hard-hit rate (47.4). He did the most damage against left-handed pitching (.370/16/10/24/1 over 108 at-bats). The Giants gave him 375 of his 475 at-bats in the top three slots of their lineup.
Fantasy Outlook: The direction of Ramos’s bat looks positive, and he appears to be getting stronger. His sample size is short, and San Francisco has other options at outfield if he struggles early in the season. The Giants’ 2025 lineup changes could lead to a lower slot in the batting order. Let’s call him a neutral player with a chance to steal a few more bags. His slugging percentage was only .387 against righties, so he needs growth in this area to avoid a semi-platoon role.
