2025 Fantasy Baseball: Lars Nootbaar Profile, Preview, Predictions
Lars Nootbaar has the look of better player than his stats sheet so far in his major league career. His approach grades well, but he must earn more at-bats against left-handed pitching to help fantasy teams.
OF – Lars Nootbaar, STL (ADP – 252.8)
The Cardinals bumped Nootbaar’s opportunity by 44.1% in 2023, but he only showed growth in runs (74) and steals (11) while raising his batting average (.261). He landed on the injured list twice with back and groin issues. Most of his production came in May (.279/17/2/15/3 over 104 at-bats) and July (.309/24/6/12/2 over 94 at-bats). Nootbaar had less value against lefties (.229 with two home runs and 13 RBIs over 109 at-bats).
Injuries cost Nootbaar about one-third of last season, with two stints on the injured list (rib and oblique issues). His best two months were May (.275/9/4/12/1 over 80 at-bats) and September (.290/11/4/16/2 over 69 at-bats). Over his other 219 at-bats, he hit .196 with 19 runs, four home runs, 17 RBIs, and four stolen bases, making him a losing investment for 60% of the season while not taking the field for any games in June.
Nootbaar has an excellent approach (strikeout rate – 19.5 and walk rate – 12.8). His exit velocity (91.8 mph) and hard-hit rate (49.5) graded well while setting career highs. On the downside, 51.7% of his balls in play were groundballs, leading to a low fly-ball rate (30.3). His launch angle (6.0) highlights Nootbaar’s need for a better swing path to hit more home runs.
Fantasy Outlook: Injuries were a factor in his playing time and outcomes last season. Nootbaar has the feel of a better and more productive hitter, and the Cardinals may hit him second in the batting order against right-handed pitching in 2025. I don’t see a clear path to 500 at-bats. In addition, he doesn’t have a defining advantage in any Roto category at this point in his career. The debate for drafters is between Nootbaar’s potential and true opportunity. A bet on the come player who needs more loft to become a trusted fantasy asset.
