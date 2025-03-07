2025 Fantasy Baseball: Tyler Fitzgerald Profile, Preview, Predictions
Over the second half of 2025, Tyler Fitzgerald had a swagger with his bat, leading to an impressive fantasy run. He strikes out too much, inviting some cold streaks and more days on the bench.
SS – Tyler Fitzgerald, SF (ADP – 243.5)
The Giants gave Fitzgerald two years of experience at AAA, leading to a competitive outcome in all five categories (.290 with 89 runs, 28 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 30 steals over 486 at-bats). He struck out 24.4% of the time, a significant improvement from his time at AA (32.3%). In his minor league career, Fitzgerald had a 9.0% walk rate.
In 2024, San Francisco gave him a minimal opportunity in the majors over the first three months (20-for-70 with 12 runs, one home run, four RBIs, and six steals – 25% strikeout rate). From July 9th through September 12th, Fitzgerald put up difference-maker stats (.304/37/13/25/10 over 194 at-bats) off the waiver wire. He whiffed 31.7% of the time with a below-par walk rate (6.5). His bat has more value against left-handed pitching (.318 over 107 at-bats with 21 runs, six home runs, 15 RBIs, and seven stolen bases).
Even with success in power, Fitzgerald has weakness in his exit velocity (87.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (31.4). He graded well in launch angle (20.2) while offering a fly-ball swing path (44.6%). His contact batting average (.427) was San Francisco elite.
Fantasy Outlook: In early March, Fitzgerald is the 23rd shortstop drafted. The Giants list him as their starting second base, and he will some time in the outfield. For a team willing to give away some edge in batting average, Fitzgerald has a streaky bat with a high floor in home runs and steals when putting the ball in play. In my first run of the projections, I have him hitting .226 with 60 runs, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 22 steals over 484 at-bats.
