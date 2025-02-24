2025 Fantasy Baseball: Brandon Lowe Profile, Preview, Predictions
If Brandon Lowe could stay on the field for 550 at-bats, his bat should produce 35+ home runs. Unfortunately, investing in him is like getting a 65% return on his playing time.
2B – Brandon Lowe, TB (ADP – 230.0)
Over the past three seasons, Lowe wasn’t in the Rays’ lineup for 205 games. He landed on the injured list midway through last April with an oblique issue. Toe and finger injuries pushed him to the sidelines a couple more times later in the season. Only once (2021 – 535) in his career has Lowe had more than 385 at-bats.
He had empty stats in 2024 over the first two months (.179/6/1/8 over 53 at-bats). For the remainder of the year, Lowe hit .256 with 50 runs, 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, and five stolen bases over 332 at-bats. His bat swing had more value against left-handed pitching (.265/8/4/16 over 68 at-bats). Tampa gave Lowe 295 of his 385 in the second slot in their batting order.
His walk rate (7.8) was a five-year low while ranking below the league average with his strikeout rate (26.4). Lowe’s exit velocity (89.8 mph), hard-hit rate (44.7), and barrel rate (12.4) aligned with his career path. His fly-ball rate (41.8) has been over 40% over the past six years. He has a rising HR/FB rate (18.3), but it was below his best three seasons (21.8, 23.7, and 24.1) from 2021 to 2023.
Fantasy Outlook: With Tampa playing in a replica Yankees Stadium, Lowe will benefit from a shorter right-field porch. His swing path promotes power, but his long history of injuries invites some missed time. I can’t dismiss some off days as well vs. some left-handed pitching. Lowe is pretty much dirty power for anyone shopping in the second base aisle late in drafts.
