Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Adolis Garcia Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Texas Rangers Outfielder Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers Outfielder Adolis Garcia / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers benefited from Adolis Garcia's bat over the past four seasons, highlighted by elite RBI chances (423, 470, and 438) from 2022 to 2024. A rebound in scoring by the Rangers should increase his counting stats this year.

OF – Adolis Garcia, TEX (ADP – 156.2)

2025 Adolis Garcia Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Adolis Garcia Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

After three high-ranking seasons in power and RBIs, Garcia had a regression in all his categories in 2024 despite coming to the plate 580 times. He set five-year lows in contact batting average (.323) and average hit rate (1.785) with no change in his strikeout rate (27.8). His walk rate (7.1) matched his career average but below 2023 (10.1%).

Garcia played well in April (.293/19/8/25/4 over 106 at-bats) last season. His batting average was below .200 in each of the next three months, leading to weaker stats (.179/32/10/29/5 over 285 at-bats) than expected. Over his final 189 at-bats, Garcia hit .254 with 17 runs, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, and two stolen bases. Most of his failures came at home (.203/31/11/40/7 over 341 at-bats).

He continued to have a fly-ball swing path (42.8%), but his timing looked off due to a spike in his infield flies (12.0%) and a career-low HR/FB rate (14.3 – 21.5 in 2023). Garcia ranked 50th in exit velocity (91.0 mph) and 32nd in hard-hit rate (48.2).

Fantasy Outlook: Late last year, Garcia suffered a left knee injury that didn’t require surgery. Other than stolen bases, his failure was partly due to the overall fade in Texas’s offense (683 runs) compared to 881 runs in 2023. He brings dirty power (meaning batting average risk with help in home runs), with a reasonable chance to bat fourth or fifth in the Rangers’ lineup. Let’s go with .240 with 80 runs, 25 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

RANKINGS

Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15

Top 5 First Basemen First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15

Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News