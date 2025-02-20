2025 Fantasy Baseball: Adolis Garcia Profile, Preview, Predictions
The Texas Rangers benefited from Adolis Garcia's bat over the past four seasons, highlighted by elite RBI chances (423, 470, and 438) from 2022 to 2024. A rebound in scoring by the Rangers should increase his counting stats this year.
OF – Adolis Garcia, TEX (ADP – 156.2)
After three high-ranking seasons in power and RBIs, Garcia had a regression in all his categories in 2024 despite coming to the plate 580 times. He set five-year lows in contact batting average (.323) and average hit rate (1.785) with no change in his strikeout rate (27.8). His walk rate (7.1) matched his career average but below 2023 (10.1%).
Garcia played well in April (.293/19/8/25/4 over 106 at-bats) last season. His batting average was below .200 in each of the next three months, leading to weaker stats (.179/32/10/29/5 over 285 at-bats) than expected. Over his final 189 at-bats, Garcia hit .254 with 17 runs, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, and two stolen bases. Most of his failures came at home (.203/31/11/40/7 over 341 at-bats).
He continued to have a fly-ball swing path (42.8%), but his timing looked off due to a spike in his infield flies (12.0%) and a career-low HR/FB rate (14.3 – 21.5 in 2023). Garcia ranked 50th in exit velocity (91.0 mph) and 32nd in hard-hit rate (48.2).
Fantasy Outlook: Late last year, Garcia suffered a left knee injury that didn’t require surgery. Other than stolen bases, his failure was partly due to the overall fade in Texas’s offense (683 runs) compared to 881 runs in 2023. He brings dirty power (meaning batting average risk with help in home runs), with a reasonable chance to bat fourth or fifth in the Rangers’ lineup. Let’s go with .240 with 80 runs, 25 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15