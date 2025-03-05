2025 Fantasy Baseball: Austin Wells Profile, Preview, Predictions
Austin Wells's bat took a while to get rolling in his rookie season with the New York Yankees. He finished the year being much more comfortable at the plate, which should lead to exciting success in 2025.
C – Austin Wells, NYY (ADP – 198.3)
The Yankees drafted Wells 28th overall in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons in the minors, he hit .260 with 188 runs, 53 home runs, 213 RBIs, and 39 stolen bases over 1,089 at-bats, giving him a future 20/20 profile for a catcher.
Wells saw time at A, AA, AAA, and the majors in 2023. His best production came at AA (.237/28/11/50/5 over 228 at-bats). With New York, his power (four home runs and 13 RBIs over 70 at-bats) translated well.
Last year, Wells was an attractive C2 option in deep formats. Unfortunately, fantasy managers scoured the waiver wire by the second week of June due to his empty stats over his first 110 at-bats (.200/13/1/7/1). As his hit tool improved, the Yankees gave him more playing time over their final 105 games (.242/29/12/48 over 244 at-bats). Wells struggled against lefties (.197 with three runs, no home runs, and 12 RBIs over 66 at-bats). His strikeout rate (21.0) and walk rate (11.4) graded well. He had a fly-ball swing path (43.3) with no defining edge in his exit velocity (88.4 mph) or hard-hit rate (38.9).
Fantasy Outlook: New York's catching depth suggests Wells will have a much better opportunity this year. He ranked 18th last year by FPGscore (-5.60) while failing to meet expectations in steals (1). The Yankees will hit him down in their batting order, lowering his chances in runs and RBIs. His natural progression should push Wells over 20 home runs with an excellent chance at double-digit stolen bases. Depending on my team build, Wells is a player I will follow in drafts to see where I can buy him at a fair price. I will rank him as one of the top 10 catchers after writing about the first 15 catching options.
