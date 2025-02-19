2025 Fantasy Baseball: Bo Naylor Profile, Preview, Predictions
Bo Naylor brings a value-breakout feel to the catcher position this year. His average hit rate suggests over home run if given 450 at-bats, and he has 20 stolen bases on his resume in 2022 in the minors.
C – Bo Naylor, CLE (ADP – 294.8)
After posting a short batting average (.189) at AA in 2021, Naylor showed an improved approach at AA to 2022, leading to him hitting .271 with 29 runs, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases over 171 at-bats. His power (15 home runs and 47 RBIs) showed more life after the move to AAA while batting .257 with 44 runs and nine steals.
In 2023, Naylor had a productive 217 at-bats at AAA (.254/45/13/48/2) while finishing with an elite walk rate (18.1 – 13.3 in his career). His strikeout rate (19.3) beat the league average for the first time in his career. Cleveland called him up in mid-June. Naylor struggled over his first 133 at-bats (.203 with 16 runs, five home runs, and 16 RBIs) while striking out 27.5% of the time. His approach (strikeout rate – 14.8 and walk rate – 17.3) was much better over his final 65 at-bats (.308/17/6/16/4).
The Guardians didn’t commit to Naylor as a full-time catcher last season. He made 105 starts, but Cleveland never gave him more than 70 at-bats in any month. He hit under .200 in April (.188), May (.164), July (.189), and September (.167) while never delivering a winning fantasy month. His strikeout rate (31.4) was a significant issue.
Naylor had a fly-ball swing path (47.4%), highlighted by his launch angle (19.9). His exit velocity (88.8 mph) doesn’t jump off the page, but his hard-hit rate (37.3) had some growth.
Fantasy Outlook: Naylor has a much higher ceiling in power with complementary speed for the catcher position. The key to him securing more playing time starts with success at the plate and an improved approach. Possible jump to 25 home runs with double-digit stolen bases, painting a profile similar to Dalton Varsho when he qualified at catcher in 2022. Naylor has breakout upside.
