2025 Fantasy Baseball: Brandon Nimmo Profile, Preview, Predictions
The added stolen bases by Brandon Nimmo last year offset his sharp regression in batting average. His slot in the batting order is in flux this year, leading more RBI chances than runs.
OF – Brandon Nimmo, NYM (ADP – 176.9)
Over the past three seasons, Nimmo has been a winning investment for the Mets and fantasy teams. He finished 53rd (1.39), 71st (0.52), and 47th (1.24) in FPGscore for hitters over this span while averaging 581 at-bats. His RBI chances (392) and average hit rate (1.781) were career-highs, leading to more time batting second and third. Nimmo added steals (15) and more RBIs (90) to his stats line, offsetting a severe slide in batting average (.224) and contact batting average (.310).
His strikeout rate (23.8) was his highest since 2019 (28.0%). He continues to have a favorable walk rate (11.6). Nimmo posted career highs in exit velocity (91.8 and 91.9 mph) and hard-hit rate (47.7 and 47.4) over the past two years. He had a balanced swing path with a rising HR/FB rate (14.6).
Despite success in overall production last season, his batting average was a liability in April (.208), May (.222), July (.188), August (.228), and September (.190). Nimmo played at his highest level in June (.315/24/6/21/1 over 92 at-bats). He only hit .215 vs. right-handed pitching with 65 runs, 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, and nine stolen bases over 418 at-bats.
Fantasy Outlook: Nimmo has the approach to bat leadoff for New York in 2025, but the addition of Juan Soto changes the structure of the top of their lineup. The Mets have him locked up for the next seven seasons, so they believe in his bat. I expect a rebound in batting average with an 80/20/70/5 outcome in his counting categories.
