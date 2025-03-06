2025 Fantasy Baseball: Brice Turang Profile, Preview, Predictions
Brice Turang was an excellent speed out for fantasy teams in 2024, with an almost free price point in drafts. His lack of power and a lower slot in the batting order this year invite another buying opportunity for some team structures.
2B – Brice Turang, MIL (ADP – 140.0)
Milwaukee drafted Turang 18th overall out of high school in the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. After starting his minor league career with a light-hitting power profile (.261 with 178 runs, 10 home runs, 108 RBIs, and 64 RBIs over 1,063 at-bats), he developed into a more all-around player in 2022 at AAA (.286/89/13/78/34 over 532 at-bats). His walk rate (12.9) has top-of-the-order upside with a favorable strikeout rate (18.1).
The Brewers gave him 404 at-bats in his rookie season, but Turang finished as fantasy liability in all categories except stolen bases (26). His contact batting average (.284) was well below his breakthrough season at AAA (.367). He had no value against lefties (.188 with no home runs or RBIs over 64 at-bats). Turang posted his best stats in August (.256/14/2/9/6 over 95 at-bats).
Last season, Milwaukee gave him the green light on the base paths, leading to 50 steals over his 56 attempts. Turang didn’t have a home run off a left-handed pitcher over 118 at-bats (.237 with 13 runs and 11 RBIs). He struggled at home (.215/34/2/22/28 over 270 at-bats) and after the All-Star break (.220/27/1/19/20 over 223 at-bats).
He had no real change in his average hit rate (1.373) while shaving off some strikeouts (17.9%). His walk rate (8.1) was about league average. Turang had a groundball swing path (52.5%), leading to weakness in his fly-ball rate (26.1) and HR/FB rate (6.0). His exit velocity (87.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (29.4) ranked poorly.
Fantasy Outlook: In team building in the fantasy market, drafting a rabbit base stealer at the right price is valuable. Ideally, a drafter would like some power from this player, especially with the increase in the steals over the past two seasons. Turang should continue to improve, but his ceiling in home runs is about 10 at this point in his career. The Brewers gave him 62.2% of his at-bats in their leadoff position. Possible .260/80/10/60/50 if he doesn’t get pushed to the bottom of Milwaukee’s batting order.
