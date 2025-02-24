2025 Fantasy Baseball: Cedric Mullins Profile, Preview, Predictions

Fantasy Sports

Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Cedric Mullins
Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Cedric Mullins / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The leadoff luster for Cedric Mullins left the building over the past two seasons. His power/speed combination can help teams in deep formats.

OF – Cedric Mullins, BAL (ADP – 207.9)

2025 Cedric Mullins Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Cedric Mullins Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

In 2023, Mullins’ bat lost value vs. lefties (.233) and righties (.233) while spending two lengthy stints on the injured list with a groin injury. Over his first 48 games, Mullins hit .283 with 24 runs, eight home runs, 39 RBIs, and 13 steals over 177 at-bats, putting on pace for a 25/40 type year with 550 at-bats. His walk rate (11.8) and strikeout rate (16.3) over this stretch showed top-of-the-order success. Mullins was a lost soul over his final 153 at-bats (.190/18/6/27/5 with eight walks and 43 strikeouts). His one bright spot was his success with runners on base (RBI rate – 22).

Baltimore had Mullins in their starting lineup for 121 of his 147 games in 2024. Despite hitting .219 in April, he had his most productive month in runs (17), home runs (6), and RBIs (17). The Orioles gave him fewer than 85 plate appearances over the next four months (.224/37/7/24/19 over 264 at-bats). Mullins played better in September (.286 over 84 at-bats with 15 runs, five home runs, 13 RBIs, and seven stolen bases). His regression in playing time came from struggles vs. left-handed pitching (.196 over 97 at-bats with 12 runs, one home run, three RBIs, and two steals).

He repeated his high fly-ball swing path (48.8%) with a slight bump in his HR/FB rate (10.7). Mullins lost momentum in his exit velocity (87.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (32.7). Baltimore hit him sixth or below in the lineup for 87.6% of his at-bats.

Fantasy Outlook: Based on his home runs (18) and stolen bases (32) last season (65th in FPGscore – 0.24), Mullins still can help fantasy teams. His approach (strikeout rate – 19.6 and walk rate – 8.2) aligned with his career path. Unfortunately, his lower slot in the batting order and questionable opportunity against lefties point to repeated weakness in at-bats. Mullins is a contract year with a fading contact batting average (.301). His 15/30 season is repeatable, but the rest falls into a wild card area.

