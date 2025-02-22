2025 Fantasy Baseball: Dansby Swanson Profile, Preview, Predictions
Based on his ADP this year, Dansby Swanson remains a value in 5 X 5 Roto formats, highlighted by his success over the past five seasons. The Cubs hit him more down in the batting order last year, something he must regain to help his fantasy value in 2025.
SS – Dansby Swanson, CHC (ADP – 174.7)
Over the past five years, Swanson missed 30 games, leading to sneaky fantasy value. He finished 22nd in FPGscore (1.98) in 2020, 62nd in 2021 (1.13), 9th in 2022 (7.01), 80th in 2023 (-0.33), and 70th in 2024 (0.00). This season, he is the 99th batter drafted.
His contact batting average (.331) and average hit rate (1.612) were five-year lows in 2024. Swanson posted almost a career-average strikeout rate (24.3) and walk rate (9.1). He had a weaker swing path, highlighted by a new top with his groundball rate (49.9) and the lowest line drive rate (16.8) of his career. His exit velocity (89.4 mph) aligned with his previous resume.
Swanson played well vs. left-handed pitching (.318/28/4/15/4 over 110 at-bats). From May through July, his bat was a massive liability (.213 over 240 at-bats with 20 runs, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and four steals). He scored 62 runs in the other three months with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.
Last December, Swanson had core surgery. He landed on the injured list last May with a right knee issue.
Fantasy Outlook: With steals added to Swanson’s equation over the past four seasons, his floor in fantasy value has been much higher. He offers a four-category skill set with an outside chance to rebound in batting average. Most of his at-bats last season came in the second (101), sixth (127), and eighth (208) slots in the batting order, decreasing his value in RBIs (66) and RBI chance (340). Ideally, any fantasy supporter wants him to hit his way to a better spot in the batting order.
