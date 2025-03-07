2025 Fantasy Baseball: Gabriel Moreno Profile, Preview, Predictions
Despite coming to the Arizona Diamondbacks with catching pedigree, Gabriel Morero has yet to deliver winning success with his bats. He offers some help in speed and upside in batting average while needing to prove that Moreno can stay on the field for an entire season.
C – Gabriel Moreno, ARZ (ADP – 195.3)
The Diamondbacks didn’t commit to Moreno in 2023, as he never had more than 75 at-bats in a month. His season started well in April (.301/5/1/14 over 73 at-bats). Despite missing three weeks in midsummer with a left shoulder issue, he hit .317 with 18 runs, five home runs, 24 RBIs, and three steals over his final 142 at-bats. His best success came against left-handed pitching (.352 with three home runs and 13 RBIs over 108 at-bats).
Moreno missed 65 games last season with thumb, illness, thumb, and groin issues, leading to two stints on the injured list. He hit .333 after the All-Star break over 75 at-bats with 11 runs, one home run, 14 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His best success came vs. left-handed pitching (.302/16/1/19/1 over 106 at-bats). Moreno had a favorable approach (strikeout rate – 14.8 and walk rate – 11.7). His swing path remains groundball-favoring (49.6% – 54.6% in 2023), but he did have a spike in his walk rate (32.0 – 22.0 in 2023). Moreno graded better in exit velocity (90.0 mph) than hard-hit rate (41.0).
Fantasy Outlook: With no pulse in his average hit rate (1.432), Moreno is miles away from a trusted 15-home run hitter. His best asset should be batting average with some help in steals for his position. If a .280/50/10/50/5 shoe fits your team build, his name should shine brightly while most drafters search for a more productive bat at catcher. He looks overpriced by 100 picks in early January.
