2025 Fantasy Baseball: George Springer Profile, Preview, Predictions
Regression has crept into George Springer's stats over the past few seasons. He offset some of those loses by running more. The fantasy market has been fading this year, so is Springer a value or a trap?
OF – George Springer, TOR (ADP – 231.7)
Toronto’s offense fell short of expectations in 2024 due to Bo Bichette's demise and Springer's fading bat. He finished with a sharp decline in his contact batting average (.279) while grading poorly in RBI rate (12) for the second consecutive year. His surprising uptick in stolen bases continued in 2024 (16-for-17), helping his base fantasy value. Springer ranked 114th in FPGscore (-1.18) for hitters, compared to 54th in 2023 (1.39).
His bat was a significant liability against left-handed pitching (.187/13/3/8/3 over 123 at-bats). From June through August, he hit .221 with 43 runs, 15 home runs, 43 RBIs, and seven stolen bases (7), painting a viable piece to a fantasy team for half the season. Springer missed time in May (illness) and September, leading to only one home run and eight RBIs over 146 at-bats.
He had a rebound in his walk rate (9.8) with a favorable strikeout rate (18.7). Springer finished with a career-low exit velocity (87.5 mph) and hard-hit rate (37.0) while turning into a groundball hitter (50.7%). His HR/FB rate (13.4) has been below his career average (19.0) over the past three years.
Fantasy Outlook: The Blue Jays will give him leadoff at-bat again this year until another younger player emerges to unseat him. At age 35, the fantasy cliff is on the horizon, highlighted by his weaker swing path and the decline in spunk off his bat. I can’t dismiss a rebound in batting average with help fantasy help in four categories. A trick-or-treat player that I would rather take a dance with if Springer is severely discounted, leading to a different comparison in drafts.
