2025 Fantasy Baseball: J.T. Realmuto Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
After a down season due to injuries, J.T. Realmuto lost his luster in fantasy drafts. He'll enter 2025 at age 34 with questions about his lost speed.

C – J.T. Realmuto, PHI (ADP – 135.6)

2025 J.T. Realmuto Hitting Stats Profile
2025 J.T. Realmuto Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

In 2023, Realmuto had a regression in his stats across the board, highlighted by the highest strikeout rate (25.6) in his career and a six-year low in his walk rate (6.5). He played well on the road (.306/42/14/30/8 over 242 at-bats) while losing his way at home (.198 over 247 at-bats with 28 runs, six home runs, 33 RBIs, and eight steals).

Injuries (neck and right knee – needed surgery) plagued Realmuto last season, leading to 63 missed games. His approach (strikeout rate – 24.7 and walk rate – 6.5) was slightly below his previous four seasons (23.7/7.6). After stepping to the plate only 46 times in June and July (only four runs and no other counting stats), he was on a productive pace over his final 147 at-bats (.279/19/7/27/1).

His swing path aligned with his career averages, but his fly-ball rate (33.3) was well below 2023 (42.4% - career high). Realmuto saw a decline in his exit velocity (89.2 mph) for the second consecutive season, but he rebounded in his hard-hit rate (45.9 – 42.7% in 2023).

Fantasy Outlook: At age 34, the fantasy market has lost its love for Realmuto’s bat. His supporting metrics give him a chance to rebound this year, but he doesn’t have much of an opportunity to see at-bats at DH (none of the past two seasons) with Kyle Schwarber occupying that slot in the Phillies lineup. The lack of speed last year was injury-driven, making him a wild card to earn any value in the stolen base category in 2025.

Realmuto is reasonably priced based on his time with Philadelphia. He is a risk/reward player who can be a neutral five-category player if he can stay on the field for 135 games. I’d rather buy at a two-round discount than overpay.

Published |Modified
