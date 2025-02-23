2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jack Flaherty Profile, Preview, Predictions
Jack Flaherty helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win a World Series title last season. Over the winter, Flaherty signed a two-year, $35 million contract with the Detroit Tigers, including an opt-out after the first season.
SP – Jack Flaherty, DET (ADP – 138.7)
As Flaherty's outstanding 2019 season (2.75 ERA, 0.968 WHIP, and 231 strikeouts over 196.1 innings) drifts off his five-year resume, he teased the fantasy market again with a rebound in success in 2024. From 2020 to 2023, he was losing investment (23-15 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.398 WHIP, and 315 strikeouts over 299.0 innings), other than a winning half year in 2021 (3.22 ERA, 1.060 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts over 78.1 innings).
Last season, Flaherty was an excellent value option in drafts with the Tigers despite struggling twice over his first five starts (4.91 ERA, 1.159 WHIP, and five home runs over 29.1 innings with 36 strikeouts). His arm delivered ace stats over his next 13 starts (7-4 with a 2.21 ERA, 0.879 WHIP, .192 BAA, and 97 strikeouts over 77.1 innings). He missed a couple of weeks in early summer with a back issue that required treatment twice in June. His arm back up over 10 starts with the Dodgers (6-2 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.283 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts over 55.1 innings). Flaherty lost his way in the postseason (1-2 with 18 runs, 33 baserunners, and six home runs over 22.0 innings with 15 strikeouts), which many fantasy drafters will overlook.
His fly-ball rate (37.8) was his highest since 2019, and he also saw a rise in his HR/FB rate (15.5). Flaherty has a league-average fastball (93.4), over one mph lower than in 2019. He stopped throwing a cutter in 2024, leading to a few more four-seamers (.237 BAA with 90 strikeouts), sliders (.239 BAA with 55 strikeouts), and curveballs (.182 BAA with 58 strikeouts). He barely threw his sinker and changeup.
Fantasy Outlook: When evaluating Flaherty for 2025, the fantasy market must decide how much weight they want to put on his back issue. The end of his year suggests he wasn’t healthy, and his injury isn’t going away. Overall, in the regular season, Flaherty has the best command of his career, especially in Detriot (walk rate – 1.6 and strikeout rate – 11.2).
I fear his struggles with home runs (1.3 per nine) hint at more risk than reward, along with the bombs (13) allowed by his slider. The win percentage in investing Flaherty has been low in his career, so I would temper my expectations even if he signs a big contract.
Other Starting Pitcher Options
