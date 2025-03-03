2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jeffrey Spring Profile, Preview, Predictions
Over the past two seasons, Jeffrey Springs pitched only 49.0 innings due to his recovery from TJ surgery. His recent success on the mound bodes well for a good innings for the A's, but will wins be an issue?
SP – Jeffrey Springs, ATH (ADP – 250.2)
After losing Shane Baz in 2022, Tampa moved Springs into the starting rotation in early May. In a matter of three starts, fantasy managers scooped him off the waiver wire. Over his first 10 games, he had a 3.00 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 51 innings, but home runs (10) were still an issue. Springs corrected his problems with the long ball (four home runs over 71.1 innings) after the All-Star break, leading to a 2.40 ERA and 74 strikeouts.
After three excellent starts into 2023 (2-0 with one run, eight baserunners, and 24 strikeouts over 16.0 innings), he suffered a left elbow injury that required TJ surgery. The Rays gave 12 rehab appearances in the minors (4.50 ERA, 1.334 WHIP, and three home runs over 32.0 innings with 36 strikeouts) before calling him back to the majors in late July. He went 2-2 over seven games with a 3.27 ERA, 1.364 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts over 33.0 innings. Spring ended the year on the injury list with another elbow issue.
His average fastball (90.0) was below the league average and over 1.5 mph lower than his 2022 season. He lost his changeup (.333 BAA) while having winning success with his four-seamer (.212 BAA) and slider (.191 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Springs pitched well in the majors over the past four seasons, leading to an 18-8 record with a 2.63 ERA, 1.079 WHIP, and 268 strikeouts over 229.0 innings. His second elbow issue is a concern, but it could be minor. The move to the Sutter Health Park will be a wild card. Most expect a more offensive-favoring experience due to warmer weather and less foul ground territory. With a rebound in his changeup and an uptick in velocity, Spring should be a serviceable backend starter in deep formats. His spring reports will drive his 2025 fantasy value.
