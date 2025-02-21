2025 Fantasy Baseball: Jemier Candelario Profile, Preview, Predictions
Jeimer Candelario has a rising power bat, but it tends to come with weakness in batting average and unimpactful runs and RBIs. The Reds have rising talent at the corner position, inviting more competition for at-bats.
3B – Jeimer Candelario, CIN (ADP – 295.8)
Candelario set career highs in runs (77) and home runs (22) in 2023 while adding a surprising eight steals (seven stolen bases over his previous 606 games. He had the most production in July (.240/17/6/15/2 over 75 at-bats). Candelario landed on the injured list in September with a back issue.
Despite missing 50 games (broken toe), he finished two home runs shy of his previous record (22), supported by a career-best average hit rate (1.906). Candelario had a regression in his contact batting average (.307). His production came in June (.290/12/8/19/3 over 93 at-bats). He hit under .215 in April (.189 – 35 strikeouts over 90 at-bats), July (.181), and August (.213).
Candelario had a weaker approach (strikeout rate – 24.6 and walk rate – 5.8). His exit velocity (86.9) was his lowest since 2017, but he finished with a career-best HR/FB rate (15.7). Candelario struggled with left-handed pitching (.215 with 13 runs, three home runs, and 10 RBIs over 130 at-bats – .346 SLG).
The Reds gave him 258 of his 427 at-bats (60.4%) in the third and fourth slots in the batting order. He came to the plate with only 264 runners on base, leading to weakness in his output in RBIs.
Fantasy Outlook: Candelario delivered the league-average fantasy-hitting profile once in his career (2023). I don’t see any excitement in a higher batting average, and he didn’t play well enough last season to command a middle-of-the-order opportunity. His best chance of paying off is by being in the lineup every day, but Candelario isn’t better than Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, or Noelvi Marte. At best, .250 with 65 runs, 20 home runs, and 60 RBIs.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15