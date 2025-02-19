2025 Fantasy Baseball: Joey Bart Profile, Preview, Predictions
Joey Bart was a helpful waiver wire catcher last season after underperforming his draft expectations with the San Francisco Giants. In 2025, can his bat only off a pair of young Pirates catchers to support his higher price point on drafts?
C – Joey Bart, PIT (ADP – 270.1)
In his experience with San Francisco, Bart was overmatched at the plate (.219 with 59 runs, 11 home runs, and 38 RBIs over 457 at-bats). His approach (strikeout rate – 35.4 and walk rate – 6.4) was a liability. The Giants cut loose their former first-round draft pick at the end of spring training last season. Pittsburgh traded for him in early April before he cleared waivers.
Bart played well over his first seven games with the Pirates (7-for-23 with four runs, three home runs, and eight RBIs), leading to him jumping Henry Davis on the depth chart by the end of April. After 15 dull showings (.243/3/1/4 over 37 at-bats), he landed on the injured list for about five weeks with a left thumb issue. His bat was serviceable over his final 193 at-bats (.264/31/9/33 over 193 at-bats). He also landed on the injury list late in August with a hamstring issue.
He finished the year with a better strikeout rate (25.9) than his time with San Fran while taking a few more walks (7.8%). His bat had more value against left-handed pitching (.333 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over 66 at-bats). Bart had an uptick in his exit velocity (88.1 mph) but a weaker swing path (groundball rate – 47.5). His HR/FB rate (21.0) was an area of strength.
Fantasy Outlook: Bart’s final stats projected over 450 at-bats (68 runs, 23 home runs, and 85 RBIs) paint a favorable outlook for this season. Unfortunately, Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez have the talent to steal their lead-catching job for Pittsburgh at some point in the season. Bart brings power tied to batting average risk. His job loss risk is enough for me to fade him in 2025.
