Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Josh Jung Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Texas Rangers Third Baseman Josh Jung
Texas Rangers Third Baseman Josh Jung / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The fantasy market is waiting to see Josh Jung's ceiling. He's missed 156 games over the past two seasons. The Rangers drafted him eighth overall in 2019.

3B – Josh Jung, TEX (222.4)

2025 Josh Jung Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Josh Jung Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Jung suffered a left shoulder injury in February in 2022 that led to surgery and five months on the injured list (torn labrum). When he returned, his bat showed power between the minors and majors (14 home runs and 43 RBIs over 222 at-bats). Jung looked overmatched with Texas based on his approach (strikeout rate – 38.2 and walk rate – 3.9).

In 2023, he made the Rangers’ starting lineup on opening day. Before the All-Star break, Jung appeared to be a value option at third base (.280/62/19/56 over 347 at-bats). A broken left thumb in August led to six weeks on the injured list and no help over his final 13 games. His bat played well vs. lefties (.327 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs over 110 at-bats), but Jung continues to have a much weaker approach (strikeout rate – 29.3) than expected.

His injury woes continued again last season, leading to four missed months with a broken right wrist that required surgery. The issue lingered all year, followed by a second surgery (tendon release) after the season. When on the field, his bat was pace to deliver 59 runs, 22 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 12 steals if given 550 at-bats. His strikeout rate (25.5) was the lowest in his time with the Rangers.

His exit velocity (86.2) and hard-hit rate (39.7) were well below his 2023 season (91.8/47.1).

Fantasy Outlook: Coming to the majors, Jung brought a 90/30/100 profile. Three years later, he had 754 at-bats of experience with Texas (.257/103/35/100/7). His potential is real, but can Jung stay healthy for an entire season? Based on the inventory drafted around his ADP, he needs about 80 runs, 20 home runs, and 80 RBIs to pay off. Jung is a risk/reward player with a favorable price point.

RANKINGS

Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15

Top 5 First Basemen First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15

Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News