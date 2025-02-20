2025 Fantasy Baseball: Josh Jung Profile, Preview, Predictions
The fantasy market is waiting to see Josh Jung's ceiling. He's missed 156 games over the past two seasons. The Rangers drafted him eighth overall in 2019.
3B – Josh Jung, TEX (222.4)
Jung suffered a left shoulder injury in February in 2022 that led to surgery and five months on the injured list (torn labrum). When he returned, his bat showed power between the minors and majors (14 home runs and 43 RBIs over 222 at-bats). Jung looked overmatched with Texas based on his approach (strikeout rate – 38.2 and walk rate – 3.9).
In 2023, he made the Rangers’ starting lineup on opening day. Before the All-Star break, Jung appeared to be a value option at third base (.280/62/19/56 over 347 at-bats). A broken left thumb in August led to six weeks on the injured list and no help over his final 13 games. His bat played well vs. lefties (.327 with nine home runs and 22 RBIs over 110 at-bats), but Jung continues to have a much weaker approach (strikeout rate – 29.3) than expected.
His injury woes continued again last season, leading to four missed months with a broken right wrist that required surgery. The issue lingered all year, followed by a second surgery (tendon release) after the season. When on the field, his bat was pace to deliver 59 runs, 22 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 12 steals if given 550 at-bats. His strikeout rate (25.5) was the lowest in his time with the Rangers.
His exit velocity (86.2) and hard-hit rate (39.7) were well below his 2023 season (91.8/47.1).
Fantasy Outlook: Coming to the majors, Jung brought a 90/30/100 profile. Three years later, he had 754 at-bats of experience with Texas (.257/103/35/100/7). His potential is real, but can Jung stay healthy for an entire season? Based on the inventory drafted around his ADP, he needs about 80 runs, 20 home runs, and 80 RBIs to pay off. Jung is a risk/reward player with a favorable price point.
