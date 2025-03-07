Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Keibert Ruiz Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Washington Nationals Catcher Keibert Ruiz
Washington Nationals Catcher Keibert Ruiz / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Keibert Ruiz swings early and often when he comes to the plate, but he is challenging to strike out. Unfortunately, not enough balls land in the seats, and his contact batting average has been a liability for the past three seasons.

C – Keibert Ruiz, WAS (ADP – 199.9)

2025 Keibert Ruiz Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Keibert Ruiz Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

In 2023, Ruiz finished fourth in at-bats (523), 10th in runs (55), 14th in home runs (18), and ninth in RBIs (67) for catchers. He hit for a higher average (.289) vs. lefties, but only one ball landed in the seats over 149 at-bats. His bat had the most value over his final 265 at-bats (.287/32/9/37).

Ruiz landed on the injury list (illness) in mid-April last season, costing him 15 games. He finished the year with regression in all categories. Eight of his 13 home runs came in July and August (.237/22/8/26 over 169 at-bats).

His contact batting average (.259) has been below .300 over the past three seasons, which is an excellent example of my view of CTBA. Ruiz is challenging to strike out (11.1%), leading to a high volume of balls put into play. His batting average can never be higher than his contact batting average. A look back at his batting average in 2021 in the minors (.310) and majors (.273) suggests more upside in this area. Unfortunately, the direction of his swing limits his ceiling at this point in his career.

Ruiz tried to hit more fly balls (46.2% - 39.2 in 2023) in 2024, but only 6.9% left the park. He ranked poorly in exit velocity (85.4 mph) and hard-hit rate (25.4).

Fantasy Outlook: The window for Ruiz to earn the bulk of starting catching starts for the Nationals is getting closer to ending. He must hit the ball harder while maintaining a fly-ball swing path. At best, a 60/15/60 player with a neutral batting average and minimal speed. He is more of a gamble than a target, but Ruiz did hit 21 home runs over 284 at-bats at AAA in 2021.

