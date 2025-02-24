2025 Fantasy Baseball: Kerry Carpenter Profile, Preview, Predictions
Kerry Carpenter checks the average hit rate and contact batting average boxes, but he needs a better opportunity against left-handed pitching to help his fantasy value.
OF – Kerry Carpenter, DET (ADP – 189.00)
In 2023, Carpenter had a quiet April (.217/8/4/8 over 69 at-bats), followed by a right shoulder injury that led to 42 days on the injured list. He helped fantasy teams over his final 349 at-bats (.289/49/16/56/6).
After a productive first 145 at-bats (.283/21/8/29) last season, Carpenter landed on the injured list for 78 days with a stress fracture in his back. He helped fantasy teams down the stretch by hitting .286 over 119 at-bats with 16 runs, 10 home runs, and 28 RBIs. On the downside, the Tigers gave him only 28 at-bats against lefties (.107 with two runs, one home run, and four RBIs). Carpenter hit 13 of his 18 home runs at home, but his batting average was better away from home (.308).
His strikeout rate (25.3) remains below the league average while seeing an uptick in his walk rate (7.4). He was a clutch hitter with runners on base (RBI rate – 21), with strength in his average hit rate (2.067) and contact batting average (.397).
Carpenter is trending higher in exit velocity (90.4 mph) and hard-hit rate (45.1). His uptick in power potential is tied to a career-best launch angle (17.7), fly-ball rate (44.8), and HR/FB rate (20.9).
Fantasy Outlook: There’s much to like about Carpenter this year, but his lingering questions about facing left-handed pitching does lower his overall opportunity in at-bats. He is trending toward 35 home runs if ever given 550 at-bats. Detroit will hit him in the middle of their lineup, which will help his chances of improving in runs and RBIs. Carpenter should outperform his current price point, but his back issue last season can’t be dismissed from his outlook in 2025.
