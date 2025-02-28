2025 Fantasy Baseball: Kevin Gausman Profile, Preview, Predictions
The zip in Kevin Gausman's pitchers left the building last year, leading to a loss of 65 strikeouts in one easy season. As a result, his draft value this year is miles away from 2024.
SP – Kevin Gausman, TOR (ADP – 168.1)
When WHIP underperforms ERA, it tends to be a sign of an overachieving arm. Gausman turned in an elite season in 2021 (14-6 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.042 WHIP, and 227 strikeouts over 192.0 innings), followed by two competitive seasons in ERA (3.35 and 3.16) and strikeouts (205 and 237). Unfortunately, his WHIP (1.207) didn’t come along for the ride.
Last year, Gausman saw the bottom fall out of his strikeout rate (8.1 – 21.4% ~ 11.5/31.1 in 2023). Batters hit .238 against him, compared to .233 in 2023. He had an atrocious home (5.02 ERA and 1.337 WHIP) – road (2.51 ERA and 1.093 WHIP) split.
Gausman went 6-7 over his first 17 starts in 2024 with a 4.75 ERA, 1.340 WHIP, and 14 home runs over 91.0 innings with 91 strikeouts despite allowing one run or fewer in eight games. He went 8-4 over his final 90.0 innings with a 2.90 ERA, 1.110 WHIP, .207 BAA, and 71 strikeouts.
His average fastball (94.0) was a career low. Gausman threw fewer sliders (.268 BAA) and added a sinker (.289 BAA). His ticket to success comes from his split-finger fastball (.170 BAA with 81 strikeouts). His four-seamer’s decline (.275 BAA with 64 strikeouts) from 2023 (.246 with 110 strikeouts) was the reason for his lost strikeouts.
Fantasy Outlook: I questioned whether a drop of 75 strikeouts is worth more than allowing a much higher batting average against (.272 in 2022). In the second half of last season, Gausman showed he could still get batters out even with a sharp decline in strikeouts (7.1 per nine).
This fantasy season, I wanted to avoid pitchers with a decrease of more than one strikeout per nine innings, and he beat that number by a wide margin. At the same time, his price point is much lower, with no hint of a significant injury. Buying his expected innings isn’t a bad gamble, and if his strikeouts rebound in some way, Gausman will outperform his ADP.
Other Starting Pitching Options
