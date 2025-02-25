2025 Fantasy Baseball: Kodia Senga Profile, Preview, Predictions

The 8 Finalists for Filthiest Pitch of the Year. 🏆



Matt Brash: Slider

Matt Brash: Nutmeg Knuckle Curve

Jhoan Duran: Splitter

Zac Gallen: Inadvertent Cut Change

Mitch Keller: Sweeper

George Kirby: Knuckleball

Kodai Senga: Ghost Fork

Abner Uribe: Sinker pic.twitter.com/8E4tmeSziq