2025 Fantasy Baseball: Lane Thomas Profile, Preview, Predictions
After a breakout season with the Washington Nationals in 2023 and some success over the first half of last season, Lane Thomas was missing in action after a midseason draft to the Guardians. Will his bat rebound in 2025?
OF – Lane Thomas, WAS (ADP – 189.3)
Washington had Thomas in their starting lineup almost every day in 2023. He rewarded their trust with career highs in nearly every category, giving the fantasy market a winning value addition to their teams. He scored an incredible 50% of the time when on base via a hit or walk, with a spike in his contact batting average (.372). Thomas played much better at home (.312/51/15/14 over 298 at-bats) and before the All-Star break (.302/41/14/37/12 over 354 at-bats).
After a slow start to last season over 87 at-bats (.184/6/2/10/11), Thomas landed on the injured list for 33 days with a left knee injury. He regained his form over his next 55 games (.282 over 213 at-bats with 36 runs, six home runs, 30 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases) before getting traded to the Guardians.
Unfortunately, his swing was a liability in August (.143/9/0/3/3 over 77 at-bats). He hit seven home runs over the final month with 13 runs, 20 RBIs, and one stolen base. Thomas was at his best against left-handed pitching (.302 with 18 runs, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases over 126 at-bats).
His strikeout rate was 34.8% with Cleveland, compared to 26.0% on the year. He finished with about a league-average walk rate (8.3). Thomas ranked 118th in exit velocity (88.8 mph) and 108th in hard-hit rate (40.6). His launch angle (17.0) was a career-high, but he posted a four-year low in HR/FB rate (10.9).
Fantasy Outlook: Thomas surprised in 2023 while giving away two months of stats last year, one due to an injury and the other via confidence issues after his midseason trade. He attempted 40 steals with the Nationals (they led the NL in stolen bases – 223) while only getting the green light six times (4-for-6) with the Guardians.
If Thomas plays better in 2025 and hits one slot away from Jose Ramirez, his value in runs or potential RBIs should rise. He has the baseline of a .250 hitter with a floor of 20 home runs and 20 steals with 550 at-bats. He is mispriced in the early draft season, creating a buying opportunity.
