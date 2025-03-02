Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Luis Garcia Jr. Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Washington Nationals Second Baseman Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals Second Baseman Luis Garcia / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
At age 24, Luis Garcia has 1,677 at-bats of experience with the Washington Nationals. He offers size and upside while showcasing a higher ceiling in power (18 home runs) and speed (22 steals) in 2024.

2B – Luis Garcia Jr., WAS (ADP – 118.8)

2025 Luis Garcia Jr. Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Luis Garcia Jr. Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Garcia's potential started to emerge last season. He set career highs in at-bats (500), hits (141), home runs (18), RBIs, and stolen bases (22). Washington gave him at-bats in every slot in the batting order; 362 of his chances came between third and sixth in their lineup.

The next step in his playing time will come against lefties (.259 over 108 at-bats with six runs, one home run, and nine RBIs in 2024). Garcia shined at home (.329/37/14/47/14 over 255 at-bats). He showed less confidence on the road (.233/21/4/23/8 over 245 at-bats) based on his weaker BB:K ratio (11:55). Garcia had a stud run in July and August (.337 with 24 runs, eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases over 163 at-bats).

Garcia had 1,677 at-bats of experience over the past five seasons while entering 2025 at age 24. His strikeout rate (16.3%) has never been a liability, but he ranked below the league average in walks (5.1%). Garcia has improved his swing path each year, leading a career-high fly-ball rate (32.5) in 2024 while getting his groundball rate (47.4) under 50% for the first time. His exit velocity (89.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (41.2) reached new heights, showing his power development.

Fantasy Outlook: The Nationals have a developing core of young bats, creating a fluid lineup until someone steps up in the middle of their lineup. Garcia’s RBI rate (18) growth points to more at-bats between third and fifth in the batting order. His speed arrived last year, but a further jump in power requires a much higher average hit rate (1.574) and more loft (launch angle – 8.2). He must avoid a platoon situation against left-handed pitching to reach a higher ceiling.

In my thoughts, but I’m not willing to fight for him on draft day, meaning Garcia will have to slide some to fit into my team development. Possible career highs coming in multiple categories in 2025.

