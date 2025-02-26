2025 Fantasy Baseball: Luis Gil Profile, Preview, Predictions
Luis Gill was fantasy gift last season. He led the American League in walks (77), but he made up for this shortfall by batters only hitting .189 against him.
SP – Luis Gil, NYY (ADP – 188.0)
Over his first five seasons in the minors, Gil had a 3.08 ERA, 1.317 WHIP, and 381 strikeouts over 286.1 innings. Despite success in ERA, he walked too many batters (5.3 per nine) while offering an elite strikeout rate (12.0).
New York gave him six starts in 2021, and he almost repeated his minor league resume (3.07 ERA, 1.330 WHIP, BB/9 – 5.8, and K/9 – 11.7). His major league career started with 15.2 shutout innings with 18 strikeouts, but his lack of command caught up to him in September (11 runs, 23 baserunners, 12 walks, and four home runs over 13.2 innings).
His 2022 season ended in early May with TJ surgery and no success on the mound (8.06 ERA, 1.675 WHIP, and six home runs over 25.2 innings).
Gil made the Yankees starting rotation out of spring training in 2024. He showed strikeout ability in April (35 over 24.2 innings), but he walked 19 batters, leading WHIP risk (1.378) and a below-par ERA (4.01). Gil’s arm was special over his next nine starts (8-0 with a 1.14 ERA, 0.791 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts over 55.1 innings).
He gave away his gains over his following three appearances (16 runs, 23 baserunners, and three home runs over 9.2 innings with only six strikeouts). Over his final 12 appearances, Gil pitched well over 10 starts (5-2 with a 2.65 ERA, 1.275 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 51.0 innings) while struggling in his last two outings (10 runs, 14 baserunners, and four home runs over 11.0 innings with 10 strikeouts).
His average fastball (96.6) was elite in velocity and success (four-seamer – .206 BAA), but 48 of his league-high 77 strikeouts came off this pitch. Batters struggled to hit his slider (.174 BAA) and change up (.183 BAA), and both pitches were electric against right-handed (.170 BAA) and left-handed (.210 BAA) batters. Gil pitched up in the strikeout zone (fly-ball rate – 46.7%).
Fantasy Outlook: When searching for a special pitcher, they must be challenging to hit, throw strikes, and offer plus velocity. Gil checked two of those boxes in 2024. If he can shave off 15 walks (3.7 per nine), his strikeout should push over 235 with 180.0 innings pitched. As an SP4 in 15-team leagues, Gil fits many fantasy team structures, especially if his command improves.
The only concern in 2025 is his jump from almost no innings to 151.2 last year. He ranked 24th in FPGscore (1.86) for starting pitchers. I expect him to move up draft boards once the fantasy world sees the clarity of his starting job. Potential great investment.
Other Starting Pitching Options
