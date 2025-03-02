2025 Fantasy Baseball: Mark Vientos Profile, Preview, Predictions
Mark Vientos hit his way into the New York Mets starting third baseball job in 2025. He brings elite power with a swing-and-miss approach.
3B – Mark Vientos, NYM (ADP – 92.2)
Over seven seasons in the minors, Vientos hit .277 with 280 runs, 98 home runs, and 355 RBIs over 1,866 at-bats. His bat played well over parts of four years at AAA (.289/134/49/156 over 762 at-bats). His walk rate (9.3) was an asset in the minors, but he had some weakness in his strikeout rate (24.6). He had a contact batting average higher than .400 over the past four seasons. In addition, Vientos had strength in his average hit rate (1.806).
He looked overmatched at the plate (strikeout rate – 30.3 and walk rate – 5.5) over his first two seasons with the Mets. Vientos had an uptick in power (.230 with 12 runs, six home runs, and 11 RBIs over 87 at-bats) in September of 2023, hinting at more upside the following year.
New York started him out at AAA last season, leading to a .284 batting average over 116 at-bats with 21 runs, six home runs, and 30 RBIs. The Mets called him up twice by mid-May. Vientos started to earn every day at-bats on May 28th, making him an excellent waiver wire pickup over the final four months (.258/51/24/63 over 364 at-bats). On the downside, his strikeout rate (29.7) was a liability while having a below-par walk rate (7.3).
Vientos finished with a high contact batting average (.396), which offset some batting average risk. His average hit rate (1.936) supports 35+ home runs if given 550 at-bats. He finished with an elite HR/FB rate (26.5), along with strength in his exit velocity (91.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (46.6).
Fantasy Outlook: His success last year in home runs drives his fantasy value this year. Vientos showed a better approach in the minors, suggesting improvement in his bat in 2025. He’s dead in the water in steals, and his runs can’t be impactful until moving higher in the batting order. Think of him as 2024 Eugenio Suarez, with better potential in his approach and less loft on his swing. Next step: 35 home runs with 75 runs and 85 RBIs.
