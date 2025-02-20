2025 Fantasy Baseball: Max Muncy Profile, Preview, Predictions
Max Muncy is a viable option with a late ADP for the fantasy drafters looking to fit the power shortage. He continues to struggle with left-handed pitching.
3B – Max Muncy, LAD (ADP – 284.3)
Over his first 40 games last season, Muncy hit .223 over 139 at-bats with 24 runs, nine home runs, and 28 RBIs, putting him on a winning pace in three categories. A mid-May oblique injury put him on the sidelines for three months. He drove the bus home with a .245 batting over his final 98 at-bats with 23 runs, six home runs, and 20 RBIs.
He continues to have an elite walk rate (15.4), with some weakness in his strikeout rate (26.3). The Dodgers gave him fewer at-bats against left-handed pitchers (11-for-64 with 16 runs, five home runs, and seven RBIs). His fly-ball rate (54.2) was a career-high while posting a career average exit velocity (90.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.5).
Muncy hit .210 over his last 1,183 at-bats with 211 runs, 72 home runs, and 222 RBIs. He’s never had 500 at-bats in his career. His average hit rate (2.127) supports 35+ home runs with 500 at-bats.
Fantasy Outlook: Muncy fits the profile of a dirty power hitter (low batting average/plus home runs) who helps the run category by taking walks. He’s hit under .200 over the past three seasons against left-handed pitching (.178, .155, and .172), suggesting more off days in 2025. With 450 at-bats, Muncy has a 70/25/85 profile with a massive drag in batting average.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15