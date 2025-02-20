Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Max Muncy Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Dodgers Third Baseman Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers Third Baseman Max Muncy / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Max Muncy is a viable option with a late ADP for the fantasy drafters looking to fit the power shortage. He continues to struggle with left-handed pitching.

3B – Max Muncy, LAD (ADP – 284.3)

2025 Max Muncy Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Max Muncy Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Over his first 40 games last season, Muncy hit .223 over 139 at-bats with 24 runs, nine home runs, and 28 RBIs, putting him on a winning pace in three categories. A mid-May oblique injury put him on the sidelines for three months. He drove the bus home with a .245 batting over his final 98 at-bats with 23 runs, six home runs, and 20 RBIs.

He continues to have an elite walk rate (15.4), with some weakness in his strikeout rate (26.3). The Dodgers gave him fewer at-bats against left-handed pitchers (11-for-64 with 16 runs, five home runs, and seven RBIs). His fly-ball rate (54.2) was a career-high while posting a career average exit velocity (90.2 mph) and hard-hit rate (43.5).

Muncy hit .210 over his last 1,183 at-bats with 211 runs, 72 home runs, and 222 RBIs. He’s never had 500 at-bats in his career. His average hit rate (2.127) supports 35+ home runs with 500 at-bats.

Fantasy Outlook: Muncy fits the profile of a dirty power hitter (low batting average/plus home runs) who helps the run category by taking walks. He’s hit under .200 over the past three seasons against left-handed pitching (.178, .155, and .172), suggesting more off days in 2025. With 450 at-bats, Muncy has a 70/25/85 profile with a massive drag in batting average.

RANKINGS

Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15

Top 5 First Basemen First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15

Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News