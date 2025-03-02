2025 Fantasy Baseball: Nathan Eovaldi Profile, Preview, Predictions
Rarely does Nathan Eovaldi give the fantasy market an entire season of starts. When on the mound, he does pitch well while having a discount in his draft value priced into his ADP.
SP – Nathan Eovaldi, TEX (ADP – 199.7)
Over the past five seasons, Eovaldi posted an ERA under 4.00 (3.72, 3.75, 3.87, 3.63, and 3.80 each year, giving him winning fantasy value in this area for his price point over this span. His WHIP improved in 2023 (1.139) and 2024 (1.107), but he missed about 22 starts over the past three years.
Other than one bad game (five runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over six innings with three strikeouts), Eovaldi pitched well over his first seven starts (2.61 ERA, 1.161 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts over 41.1 innings) in 2024. After missing about a month beginning in early May (groin issue), his arm regressed over his following 16 starts (4.32 ERA and 15 home runs over 91.2 innings with 84 strikeouts) despite success in WHIP (1.075). He had a disaster showing on 9/17, leading to seven runs, 13 baserunners, and a home run over 4.2 innings. Eovaldi posted a 3.82 ERA and 1.142 WHIP over his final 37.2 innings with 38 strikeouts.
His groundball rate (48.3) promotes weaker contact, but he still allowed 1.2 home runs per nine innings last season. Eovaldi still has life in his four-seamer (95.6 mph – .210 BAA) while relying heavily on his split-finger fastball (.198 BAA), followed by a fading cutter (.315 BAA) and winning curveball (.214 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Eovaldi offers plus command with a reasonable floor in strikeouts. He doesn’t check the sexy fantasy tag, but when in the mound, his stuff plays well more often than it fails. The Texas have him tied up for another three seasons for $75 million. On the downside, Eovaldi pitched more than 170.0 innings twice (2021 – 182.1 and 2024 – 170.2) since 2014.
Other Starting Pitching Options
