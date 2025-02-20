2025 Fantasy Baseball: Nick Castellanos Profile, Preview, Predictions
Based on his sliding ADP, Nick Castellanos already has built-in value if he repeats last season's output. Volume of at-bats have been his friend in back-to-back years.
OF – Nick Castellanos, PHI (ADP – 175.1)
Castellanos is on the back nine of his career. He profiles as an 80/20/80 player while chipping in with some steals. His contact batting average (.330) was a four-year low despite a rebound in his strikeout rate (21.1). Over the past two seasons, Castellanos missed only five games.
In 2024, he struggled in April (.193/11/2/9 over 114 at-bats). His bat delivered between four and five home runs in each of the final five months. Castellanos had the most overall success after the All-Star break (.287/36/10/39 over 237 at-bats). He had higher success vs. left-handed pitching (.269/23/10/34/1 over 156 at-bats).
His exit velocity (88.3 mph) has been below his career average (89.0) over the past three seasons while also grading poorly in hard-hit rate (37.7). Castellanos posted a weaker HR/FB rate (12.6) than his best three years (23.7, 22.8, and 17.6) over the past five seasons. His fly-ball rate (38.8) has been under 40.0% since 2016.
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his FPGscore (0.90 – 55th) in 2024, Castellanos is still a helpful player to a fantasy team. Last season, the Phillies gave him most of his at-bats in the fifth slot (34.4%) of the batting order. He comes over the board as the 98th hitter, making Castellanos a value if his 2025 stats fall in a similar range as last year.
