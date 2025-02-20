Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Nick Castellanos Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Nick Castellanos
Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Nick Castellanos / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Based on his sliding ADP, Nick Castellanos already has built-in value if he repeats last season's output. Volume of at-bats have been his friend in back-to-back years.

OF – Nick Castellanos, PHI (ADP – 175.1)

2025 Nick Castellanos Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Nick Castellanos Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Castellanos is on the back nine of his career. He profiles as an 80/20/80 player while chipping in with some steals. His contact batting average (.330) was a four-year low despite a rebound in his strikeout rate (21.1). Over the past two seasons, Castellanos missed only five games.

In 2024, he struggled in April (.193/11/2/9 over 114 at-bats). His bat delivered between four and five home runs in each of the final five months. Castellanos had the most overall success after the All-Star break (.287/36/10/39 over 237 at-bats). He had higher success vs. left-handed pitching (.269/23/10/34/1 over 156 at-bats).

His exit velocity (88.3 mph) has been below his career average (89.0) over the past three seasons while also grading poorly in hard-hit rate (37.7). Castellanos posted a weaker HR/FB rate (12.6) than his best three years (23.7, 22.8, and 17.6) over the past five seasons. His fly-ball rate (38.8) has been under 40.0% since 2016.

Fantasy Outlook: Based on his FPGscore (0.90 – 55th) in 2024, Castellanos is still a helpful player to a fantasy team. Last season, the Phillies gave him most of his at-bats in the fifth slot (34.4%) of the batting order. He comes over the board as the 98th hitter, making Castellanos a value if his 2025 stats fall in a similar range as last year.

RANKINGS

Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15

Top 5 First Basemen First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15

Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15

Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News