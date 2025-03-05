2025 Fantasy Baseball: Nolan Arenado Profile, Preview, Predictions
The sky in the fantasy market has fallen on the value of Nolan Arenado in 2025. He has a long resume of success in power with a low strikeout rate. Based on his lower comparison in the player pool, one man's garbage can be another man's fantasy gold.
3B – Nolan Arenado, STL (ADP – 227.7)
After three steady but helpful seasons with the Cardinals, Arenado lost his power stroke last season, leading to a sharp decline in his average hit rate (1.452 – 1.842 over his first 11 years). His exit velocity (86.3 mph) was well below his career average (89.0) while ranking 184th in hard-hit rate (31.6) for batters with at least 400 plate appearances. He barreled only 16 balls, compared to 108 combined over the previous three seasons. Arenado lost his fly-ball swing path (39.1%) over the past two years, with a low-ranking HR/FB rate (8.3 – 14.4 in his career).
He battled a back injury in February, followed by four other minor issues (hand, elbow, forearm, and shoulder). His only month of value came in August (.303/15/4/18/1 over 109 at-bats), but Arenado did play better at home (.307 over 33 runs, eight home runs, and 40 RBIs over 277 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (14.5) almost matched his career average while seeing more weakness in his walk rate (6.9) over the past two seasons. Arenado had 50 fewer RBI chances (376) than his previous three seasons (435, 426, and 429). His lost run and RBI production resulted from him not driving himself in via a home run.
Fantasy Outlook: The quandary a drafter faces in 2025 is writing off Arenado’s bust season and trusting his return to his previous three years with St. Louis; the other option is to run and hide and avoid him at all costs. A 70/25/80 season would price Arenado as a sixth offensive piece to a fantasy team compared to the 134th-ranked hitter in the early draft season in the NFBC.
The Cardinals will pay him $21 million this year, ensuring he’ll have every opportunity to regain his lost power stroke. A keen eye in March should help sway his draft value. His good outweighs his bad in his career, so take the at-bats, and his power should come along for the ride.
