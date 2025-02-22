2025 Fantasy Baseball: Parker Meadows Profile, Preview, Predictions
In 2024, Parker Meadows ended up being a fantasy bust. His bat had more value at AAA, but the high-stakes fantasy market expects a long look in 2025.
OF – Parker Meadows, DET (ADP – 181.3)
There wasn’t much major league excitement in the bat of Meadows over his first three seasons in the minors. He only .224 over 902 at-bats with 124 runs, 19 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. Meadows grew into his body in 2022 and 2023, leading to a much more powerful hitter (.263 with 158 runs, 39 home runs, 123 RBIs, and 36 steals over 935 at-bats).
Last season, he made the Tigers’ opening day lineup out of spring training, but his empty bat (.096/9/2/11 over 73 at-bats with 32 strikeouts) led to a demotion to AAA in early May. Meadows regained his form in the minors (.292 over 202 at-bats with 39 runs, eight home runs, 25 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases). Detroit slipped back in their starting lineup over the final two months, leading to much better results (.296/28/6/23/5 over 186 at-bats). His strikeout rate (20.9) was much improved.
His exit velocity (86.8) and hard-hit rate (31.1) weren’t assets. Meadows had a career-high fly-ball rate (47.9), much higher than his total at AAA (40.8%). He tends to hit many infield flies (easy outs) with strength in his launch angle (18.7 in the minors – 20.1 at AAA in 2023). His strikeout rate (25.5) for the season with the Tigers was below the league average.
Fantasy Outlook: Anyone drafting Meadows this season must decide if his bat is good enough to secure a top-two slot in Detroit’s lineup. His walk rate (8.4) in the majors supports a top-of-the-order opportunity. He's improving with 20/20 potential, so it’s all about his value in counting stats. His batting average projects to be a slight liability early in his career.
