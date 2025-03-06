2025 Fantasy Baseball: Paul Goldschmidt Profile, Preview, Predictions
Paul Goldschmidt enters 2025 with a fading approach and a lower power ceiling. The New York Yankees signed him in the offseason to add length to their lineup.
1B – Paul Goldschmidt, NYY (ADP – 177.0)
When a top player hits the twilight of his career, his approach should show the direction of his bat. Last season, Goldschmidt experienced further erosion in his game. His strikeout rate (26.5) was his highest since his rookie season (177 plate appearances) in 2011 (29.9%). In addition, his once edge in walk rate (7.2 – 12.7) has left the building as more pitchers feel confident going after him at the plate. He finished last season with the lowest batting average (.245) of his career, and Goldschmidt saw his contact batting average (.345) fall well below his spike season in 2022 (.424).
He scored fewer than 15 runs in all six months in 2024 while driving in more than 11 runs only once (August – 14). His RBI rate (12) ranked with leadoff hitters. Goldschmidt held his own at the plate vs. left-handed pitching (.295/26/5/16 over 146 at-bats).
His groundball rate (43.0) was his highest since 2017 (46.3) and has risen for four consecutive seasons. Goldschmidt still ranked well in exit velocity (91.2 mph – 42nd) and hard-hit rate (49.6 – 21st) when making contact.
Fantasy Outlook: There are hints in Goldschmidt’s profile that he may not be fantasy roadkill in 2025. The Yankees gave him $12.5 million for one season, and the value shoppers at first base will take one last dance at a discount. He’ll hit in a premium part of the batting order, not far from Aaron Judge. Any rebound starts with regaining his lost approach. Volume of playing time will be his friend, so a .250/75/80/10 season seems fair for his current draft value.
