2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ryan McMahon Profile, Preview, Predictions
With two years left on his contract, Ryan McMahon won't hit free agency until age 32. He has a good chance of hitting 20 home runs with about 70 runs and RBIs, but a negative fantasy batting average should be expected. McMahon hits the ball hard, but too many resulted in ground balls in 2024.
3B – Ryan McMahon, COL (ADP – 275.8)
The Rockies continue to give McMahon plenty of at-bats, but his production hasn’t come along for the ride. He had an above-average walk rate (10.3) in his career, with more success in this area in 2023 (10.9) and 2024 (10.7). His strikeout rate (28.7) matched his career path last year.
McMahon has had a high floor in his contact batting average over the past four seasons (.352, .350, .373, and .359), but he’s hit over .250 once over this span (in 2021 due to a career-low strikeout rate – 24.7). His average hit rate (1.642) in 2024 was a five-year low. McMahan remains a below-average player with runners on base (14% RBI rate).
Over the first two months of last season, his bat was on a productive pace (.282/29/10/34 over 209 at-bats). Unfortunately, McMahon only hit .218 over his final 358 at-bats with weakness in runs (39), home runs (10), RBIs (31), and stolen bases (4). He failed to take advantage of his home ballpark (.249/36/9/37/2 over 281 at-bats).
Surprisingly, McMahon had the best exit velocity (92.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (49.0) of his career. On the downside, his groundball rate (49.0) spiked while posting a five-year low with his fly-ball rate (31.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Without a middle infield qualification, McMahon is less attractive to me in Roto formats. He has a chance to be a neutral player in runs, home runs, and RBIs with minimal hope of landing on the winning side of batting average. His FPGscore (-2.11) ranked 119th for last season while coming off the board as the 167th batter in the early draft season. It’s all about team structure when adding McMahon.
