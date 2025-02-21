Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ryan McMahon Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Colorado Rockies Third Baseman Ryan McMahon
Colorado Rockies Third Baseman Ryan McMahon / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
With two years left on his contract, Ryan McMahon won't hit free agency until age 32. He has a good chance of hitting 20 home runs with about 70 runs and RBIs, but a negative fantasy batting average should be expected. McMahon hits the ball hard, but too many resulted in ground balls in 2024.

3B – Ryan McMahon, COL (ADP – 275.8)

2025 Ryan McMahon Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Ryan McMahon Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

The Rockies continue to give McMahon plenty of at-bats, but his production hasn’t come along for the ride. He had an above-average walk rate (10.3) in his career, with more success in this area in 2023 (10.9) and 2024 (10.7). His strikeout rate (28.7) matched his career path last year.

McMahon has had a high floor in his contact batting average over the past four seasons (.352, .350, .373, and .359), but he’s hit over .250 once over this span (in 2021 due to a career-low strikeout rate – 24.7). His average hit rate (1.642) in 2024 was a five-year low. McMahan remains a below-average player with runners on base (14% RBI rate).

Over the first two months of last season, his bat was on a productive pace (.282/29/10/34 over 209 at-bats). Unfortunately, McMahon only hit .218 over his final 358 at-bats with weakness in runs (39), home runs (10), RBIs (31), and stolen bases (4). He failed to take advantage of his home ballpark (.249/36/9/37/2 over 281 at-bats).

Surprisingly, McMahon had the best exit velocity (92.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (49.0) of his career. On the downside, his groundball rate (49.0) spiked while posting a five-year low with his fly-ball rate (31.5).

Fantasy Outlook: Without a middle infield qualification, McMahon is less attractive to me in Roto formats. He has a chance to be a neutral player in runs, home runs, and RBIs with minimal hope of landing on the winning side of batting average. His FPGscore (-2.11) ranked 119th for last season while coming off the board as the 167th batter in the early draft season. It’s all about team structure when adding McMahon.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

